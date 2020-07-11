SpartanMag - Priority Recruit: OL Mike Myslinsky is in East Lansing today

One of the top priority recruits regardless of position in the 2021 class for the Spartans will be on campus today.

Jacksonville, FL offensive lineman Michael Myslinski, and his family will be touring East Lansing and checking out as many things as possible today.

Although the Myslinski family won't be able to spend time with the staff on their visit, they have decided that getting to see all of their top options in form of a family vacation was the best option. After the campus tours are complete, Myslinski will look at making a decision in late July.

After the visit to East Lansing, Myslinski will have an even better idea for what campus life would be like for him, if he was to become a Spartan.

"I’m just really excited to see the campus for myself and get a feel of it. I just want to see what it would be like if I lived there."

Seeing the campuses was something that was really important for Myslinski and his family. They feel a lot more comfortable making a decision knowing that they have stepped foot on campus and seen everything in person.

He will be able to couple the strong relationship he has built with offensive line coaches Chris Kapilovic and Jack Harris, with the visual feel of seeing the campus life and the facilities.

Myslinski and his family have already been able to visit Florida State, Texas, Maryland, Duke, Missouri, and Iowa. The Spartans appear to be his final visit before a decision.

Following his visits, I will reach out to Myslinki to get a recap of how everything went.



