The Spartans enter this matchup with the Fighting Irish with a 19-21 overall record and a 7-8 record in Big Ten play.

After a road weekend series in Columbus against Ohio State , Michigan State baseball will return home to face off against Notre Dame on Tuesday at McLane Stadium.

Michigan State took two out of three against Ohio State over the weekend in what was an impressive offensive showing for the Spartans. MSU outscored the Buckeyes 34-26 in the series, winning 11-4 in the first matchup, 17-12 in the second matchup, and losing 10-6 in the final matchup.

Senior outfielder Jack Frank led the Spartans with two home runs in the series. Junior outfielder Nick Williams, senior outfielder Greg Ziegler and junior first baseman Sam Busch also contributed with home runs.

Notre Dame enters with a 22-20 overall record and a 7-17 ACC record. The Fighting Irish are coming off of a home series weekend win against Wake Forest, winning two out of three against the Demon Deacons.

Notre Dame is led by David Glancy, who has the most home runs for the Fighting Irish this season with 12. Sophomore second baseman Estevan Moreno and graduate third baseman Simon Baumgardt have also contributed this season for the Fighting Irish, having each reached double-digit home runs.

The key in this matchup for the Spartans will be pitching. MSU has struggled all season long with pitching, having given up an average of over six earned runs per game.

Having won five of their last seven games, the Spartans will look to keep their momentum against Notre Dame.

First pitch from McLane Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. After the single game against Notre Dame, Michigan State will then have a three-game series at home versus the rival Michigan Wolverines Friday through Sunday.