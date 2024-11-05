Port Huron 2026 CB Amir Morelan talks visit to Michigan State

in other news
Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week 10: Snowball
While things went from good, to bad, to worse against Indiana, some Spartans need to chill out.
Hockey, Gonzaga, Poland: Szymon Zapala’s journey to MSU
Growing up in Poland, Szymon Zapala has had an interesting path towards playing basketball in East Lansing, Michigan.
Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen weigh in on MSU's 37-point loss to Indiana
Michigan State defensive linemen Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen are looking to lead the Spartans through adversity.
Start time announced for Michigan State at Illinois
Michigan State's Week 12 game at Illinois will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
PFF Grades from Michigan State's 47-10 loss to Michigan
Check out the PFF grades and advanced stats from Michigan State's loss to Indiana.
in other news
Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week 10: Snowball
While things went from good, to bad, to worse against Indiana, some Spartans need to chill out.
Hockey, Gonzaga, Poland: Szymon Zapala’s journey to MSU
Growing up in Poland, Szymon Zapala has had an interesting path towards playing basketball in East Lansing, Michigan.
Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen weigh in on MSU's 37-point loss to Indiana
Michigan State defensive linemen Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen are looking to lead the Spartans through adversity.