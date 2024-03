Welcome to the Spartans Illustrated Michigan State Men's Basketball Favorite Player Tournament!

Michigan State fans have enjoyed the basketball highs and lows with hundreds of players over the years. Fans have naturally gravitated to certain players, whether it was because of their success on the court, their attitude, their community involvement, their success in the NBA, and more.

The unique part about fandom is that Spartan fans can see two different players and make two sets of arguments about why this player is better, or more likable, or just ... well ... their favorite.

In order to determine the all-time favorite MSU player for today's fanbase, we reached out for nominations, seeded them, and arranged them into four regions

- Izzo Region (Cassius Winston, 1 seed, above)

- Heathcote Region (Scott Skiles, 1 seed, below)

- Ganakas Region (Magic Johnson, 1 seed, below)

- Newell Region (Steve Smith, 1 seed, below)