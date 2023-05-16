The Michigan State men's golf team tied for second place at the NCAA Bath Regional after one round of play. The Spartans shot a 12-under-par 272 on the first day of action at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Michigan on Monday.

Impressively, MSU's team score of 272 tied for the lowest 18-hole score in program history at an NCAA Regional (272 at 2019 Pullman Regional).

After the first day, Georgia led the field of 13 programs with a score of 18-under-par 266. Illinois was tied with Michigan State for second place at 272, and defending national champion Texas was in fourth at 275. Meanwhile, Little Rock and Oregon tied for fifth place at 279 after one round. The top-five teams in the regional will advance to the NCAA Championships.

"It was a really good start," Michigan State men's golf head coach Casey Lubahn said. "We played (hole) 18 kind of rough, but other than that, they were steady, they were comfortable, made some putts and managed their golf ball really well.

"It was one day, but you can lose it on the first day and we put ourselves in an awesome position."

Spartans Illustrated photographer Mavin Hall was in Bath to capture the action through his lens. The gallery below features 80 images.

All images are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.