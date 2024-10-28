Advertisement

MSU RB Nate Carter shines, but Spartans fall short versus Michigan

MSU RB Nate Carter shines, but Spartans fall short versus Michigan

Michigan State running back Nate Carter discusses the Spartans' loss to rival Michigan, and what is next.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
No. 13 Indiana vs. Michigan State start time announced

No. 13 Indiana vs. Michigan State start time announced

It's the battle for the Old brass Spittoon in Week 10 as Michigan State hosts No. 13 Indiana in East Lansing.

 • Kevin Knight
Despite first quarter dominance, Michigan State falls 24-17 to Michigan

Despite first quarter dominance, Michigan State falls 24-17 to Michigan

Michigan State's impressive first quarter start couldn't be sustained in a 24-17 loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor.

 • Kevin Knight
Availability report: Michigan State at Michigan

Availability report: Michigan State at Michigan

Michigan State's availability report for tonight's game against Michigan.

 • Brendan Moore
Wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. no longer on Michigan State's roster

Wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. no longer on Michigan State's roster

Michigan State wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. is no longer on the roster.

 • Brendan Moore

Published Oct 28, 2024
Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Michigan at the Big House, Oct. 26, 2024
Marvin Hall and Kyle Luce
Spartans Illustrated Staff

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Michigan State Spartans went to Ann Arbor to take on the rival Michigan Wolverines under the lights.

The Spartans got out to an hot start, with two impressive drives, giving them an 7-0 lead early. But that would not last.

A late fumble with less than a minute left in the first half set Michigan up with a chip shot field goal, and U-M took a 9-7 lead into halftime. The Wolverines would go on to close the game out in the second half.

Despite out-gaining the Wolverines 352 to 265 in total yardage, the Spartans ultimately fell 24-17, after failing to convert a late fourth-and-5 passing attempt in the closing minutes. Michigan was able to run the clock out from there.

Spartans Illustrated photographers Marvin Hall was at Michigan Stadium to capture the in-state battle.

Click through the photo gallery from Marvin's camera below to see all the action of this past weekend.

The gallery includes 73 images. All photos are credited to Marvin Hall and Spartans Illustrated.

