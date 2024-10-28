Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Michigan at the Big House, Oct. 26, 2024

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Michigan State Spartans went to Ann Arbor to take on the rival Michigan Wolverines under the lights.

The Spartans got out to an hot start, with two impressive drives, giving them an 7-0 lead early. But that would not last.

A late fumble with less than a minute left in the first half set Michigan up with a chip shot field goal, and U-M took a 9-7 lead into halftime. The Wolverines would go on to close the game out in the second half.

Despite out-gaining the Wolverines 352 to 265 in total yardage, the Spartans ultimately fell 24-17, after failing to convert a late fourth-and-5 passing attempt in the closing minutes. Michigan was able to run the clock out from there.

Spartans Illustrated photographers Marvin Hall was at Michigan Stadium to capture the in-state battle.

Click through the photo gallery from Marvin's camera below to see all the action of this past weekend.

The gallery includes 73 images. All photos are credited to Marvin Hall and Spartans Illustrated.