Photo Gallery: Michigan State football's first spring practice of 2025

Michigan State kicked off its spring ball for 2025 with its first practice on Monday.

Head coach Jonathan Smith discussed how "excited" he is to begin spring practices and to get a first look at the newcomers on the team, while also seeing the growth and development of the returning players.

MSU finished the 2024 season with a record of 5-7 in the first year of the Smith era. After missing a bowl game in each of the past three seasons, the Spartans look to find success in 2025.

Spartans Illustrated was at practice on Monday, as photographer Marvin Hall was in East Lansing to capture the action through his camera lens during Michigan State's spring session.

The gallery below contains 60 images. All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.