Jonathan Smith discusses spring football, Spartans won't have spring game

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith addresses the media on March 18, 2025. (Photo by Jacob Cotsonika/Spartans Illustrated)

Amidst all the happenings around Michigan State athletics this month, the Spartan football team began its 2025 spring practices on Monday. Head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff will now have 15 practice sessions to work with and evaluate their team over the next month or so. For Smith, this is the first time he is able to get a glimpse of his newcomers, both early enrollee true freshman and transfer additions, as Michigan State gets its first on-field preparation for the 2025 season.

"It's always an exciting time, just first look, at 27 new guys and it's not just all about the first look at those guys, (it's) the opportunity to see the guys who have been in the program a year now ... seeing the development and excited about working with them," Smith said.

Typically, spring football is the first time fans are also able to get a look at the team via the traditional spring game, which generally comes at the end of the schedule. However, Smith shared on Monday that MSU will not have a spring game in 2025. "I think I might get asked about it today, we're going to kind of finish spring ball without a spring game," Smith noted. This might be a disappointment to fans and outside pundits of the team, but it is a trend that has continues across the country in 2025. Smith went on to mention that stadium renovations and player availability as factors into this decision. In addition to this, Smith noted that the transfer portal is a factor as well, as the portal will open up again from April 16 through April 25. The more tape there is out there on players, the more likely others teams might attempt to poach players away. With that in mind, according to a team spokesperson, MSU is exploring other options for "fan engagement" after the spring. Spartans Illustrated will make sure to provide updates to any such developments as they become known. While the Spartans won't be having a traditional spring game or "Spring Showcase" event like in 2024, that is not to say that Michigan State won't be participating in live scrimmages throughout the spring. The scrimmages provide an important part of evaluating the roster and depth chart ahead of fall camp. "We're definitely going to do a couple scrimmages amongst ourselves throughout the 15 days," Smith explained. "We're spreading those out a bit."

From a logistical stand point, there are some position groups that have a lot of new faces. One such group in particular are wide receivers and defensive backs. "In the secondary, we added to that position where you play so many DBs in this day and age," Smith said. "So many times you're out there with five guys. We needed to create more coverage, create more competition from that room. The receiver position was a priority, and six new guys there. And so we are excited to watch that kind of play out over spring camp." Competition is typically the theme of spring football. The 15 practices create an opportunity for returning players, freshmen, and transfers to all fight for reps and positioning on the depth chart. One advantage that Smith discussed for the returning players and coaches at Michigan State this spring is not having to implement a whole new offensive and defensive system for the entire roster, which was the case in 2024 during the staff's first year in East Lansing. Instead, the coaches can focus more on player development and growth. Player development for returning players is perhaps what most fans and analysts will be looking to glean from spring football. This is particularly true for the quarterback position, as Aidan Chiles had his ups and downs in 2024 and looks to ascend further in 2025. There are many other questions on the MSU roster. Who will separate themselves at running back? Will the offensive line have more talent and depth? Defensively, who will step up as a pass rusher and how will the new-look secondary play together? Smith mentioned running backs Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier as three guys who will be fighting for reps in the backfield. Smith said Tau-Tollvier — whom the staff brought in in the winter transfer portal via Sacramento State — is someone who performed well on day one and who has showcased the ability to see the field well. The expectation is that Tau-Tolliver will see plenty of snaps in 2025. Without a public scrimmage, many of these questions will linger until fall, but Smith mentioned the importance of hitting the ground running as the 15 practices opened Monday and not having a whole roster learning a whole new scheme. "(We) have a lot of guys back," Smith said. "They have been around for a year. Schematics have not dramatically changed ... So that feels like it continues to propel us. We are a lot further along than we were four months ago." As for availability, Smith mentioned offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, offensive guard Kristian Phillips, tight end Brennan Parachek and linebacker Wayne Matthews III as guys currently dealing with injuries at the beginning of spring ball.