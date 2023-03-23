The Michigan State softball team had its home opener at Secchia Stadium against Central Michigan on Tuesday, and the Spartans defeated the Chippewas by a final score of 3-0.

Michigan State sophomore pitcher Faith Guidry was dominant against CMU. She allowed just two hits and three walks, and pitched a shutout in seven innings.

The Michigan State batters recorded five hits by five different players during the game. MSU got its first run on the board in the third inning when a sacrifice fly out to center field from Alexis Barroso scored Anna Fox.

MSU added two more runs — a homer run from A.J. Militello and a double from Collette Allen that scored Jessica Mabrey — and it was more than enough as the Chips were shut out.

Guidry improved to 2-2 on the 2023 season with the win, while Michigan State moved to 9-12 on the year.

Spartans Illustrated photographer Marvin Hall was in East Lansing to cover the action of the softball game. The gallery below includes 82 images.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.