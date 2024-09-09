Editor's Note: Lindsay Huddleston is a credentialed media member at Michigan State University and the owner of Sport Psychology Solutions , where he aims to address athletes' mental toughness and mental health needs through sports psychology consulting, digital sports media broadcasting, and policy advocacy. Huddleston writes a weekly column for Spartans Illustrated.

Just a week ago, Michigan State University secured a narrow 16-10 victory over Florida Atlantic University, with sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles at the helm. As he took on this critical role, many questioned whether he was truly ready.

This scenario brings us to a powerful topic in both sports and everyday life: imposter syndrome.

It’s not just reserved for athletes on the field—it affects people across all walks of life, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or career.