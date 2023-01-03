The Ohio State player who Michigan State hockey forward Jagger Joshua accused of calling him a racial slur is back with the Buckeyes, according to a university spokesperson. His return is particularly notable since MSU plays OSU this weekend in Columbus.

Kamil Sadlocha has been away from the team for more than a month after Joshua announced on Twitter that an Ohio State player directed racial slurs towards him at a game between the two schools at Munn Ice Arena on Nov. 11. Joshua has never named the Buckeye publicly, saying that his intention was simply to raise awareness of the issue. An official overheard the slurs and assessed Sadlocha a 10-minute game misconduct penalty.

Ten days later, Joshua took to social media after the Big Ten’s investigation yielded no further action.