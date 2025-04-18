ANALYSIS: Bucket-getting shooting guard Trey Fort commits to Michigan State

(Photo by © Dale Young-Imagn Images)

Just like that, Michigan State lands its second portal commit of the class in preparation for the 2025-2026 season. 6-foot-4, 200-pound shooting guard Trey Fort joins the Spartans as a spurty, bucket-getting veteran transfer from Samford. With a flurry of portal activity from the rest of the Big Ten Conference, the tension from the fans has been palpable over the last few weeks after the Spartans’ season ended in an Elite 8 loss against Auburn. Exceeding all expectations for the year, Tom Izzo and the staff squeezed everything out of this past group, winning the Big Ten regular season title outright by three games and making a deep March run. But Symon Zapala, Jaden Akins, and Frankie Fidler all depart after exhausting their eligibility. Add onto that the potential departure of Jase Richardson to the NBA draft alongside the surprise portal-ing of Tre Holloman and MSU has lost its three top scorers and four of its main eight rotational players. The addition of 6-foot-7, 210-pound small forward Kaleb Glenn provides much needed positional size, athleticism, and shooting at the wing but, for a program that has prided itself on guard play, MSU desperately needed to add a player capable of replacing that lost production. Moving silently, but surely, MSU staff targeted what initially seems on paper an unorthodox fit. And yet, every time the media or fanbase has placed Izzo in a certain box, his next move seems to directly defy it. Given that this will be Fort’s sixth team in six years, this evaluation and commitment continues the trend of Izzo showing his willingness to be open to new strategies in the ever-changing college basketball landscape. After getting bounced by an Auburn team that was one of the oldest teams in the country, Izzo went out and added a guard who will turn 25 next March. So, let’s dive into Trey Fort’s basketball past and then glean what this commitment means in the here and now for Michigan State.

Fort began his career at UT-Martin (2020-21) where he played in just 11 games before transferring down to junior college (JUCO) for two seasons. He played a year at Copiah Lincoln Community College (2022-23) in Mississippi (his home state), before earning NJCAA All-American Second Team honors at Howard College in Texas (2022-23). Fort averaged 24.9 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, and 2.4 assists per game that season, finishing fourth overall in scoring production across all JUCO teams. Fort then returned home to play for Mississippi State and in his first game with the Bulldogs back at the Division One level, he dropped 21 points against Arizona State after finding out just minutes before tip he'd be in the starting lineup. Fort went 6-for-12 from the field, including 5-for-10 from 3-point range in his 33 minutes as Mississippi State rolled past ASU 71-56. Fort started a total of seven games for Mississippi State and scored nine or more points in five games, including 13 points in 18 minutes at Rupp Arena against Kentucky. After his initial hot start, Fort's minute production dipped in a heavily senior-led class (six of the seven main rotational players were seniors) that was otherwise primarily built around volume shooting freshman point guard Josh Hubbard. Fort also suffered a thumb injury against Auburn on Jan. 27 that kept him out the next three weeks and he essentially fell out of the rotation for the rest of the season.

Fort's last stop before the joining the Green and White saw him move to mid-major stalwart Samford in the Southern Conference. The Southern Conference boasted six top 150 teams per Kenpom rankings and Fort led the entire league in Kenpom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric, averaging 14.6 PPG, 4 RPG, and 1.4 APG to 1.1 turnover per game and just under 1 SPG. He averaged 44.8% from the field, 38% from beyond the arc (6.4 3-PT FGA), and 73% from the line playing just 24.6 MPG. In games where Fort attempted 10 or more shots (21/33 on the year), he scored single digits only once (eight points against East Tennesse State University). In 13 of those 21 games he scored 15+, eight of the twenty one he scored 20+, and posted 25+ points in four games. Over his 21 high volume shooting games, Fort averaged 18 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, and 1.1 SPG while turning it over less than once a game and shot 47.3% from the field, 41.6% from deep, and 73.9% from the charity stripe. He closed the last five games of the regular season averaging 24 PPG, 5 RPG, and 2.4 SPG in 29 MPG on 53.9/41.7/95.8 splits including a season-high 36 points on the road against NCAAT team Wofford (13-for-17 field goals, 4-for-6 from 3-point range).