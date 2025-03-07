OPINION: This time, moving to Ford Field is the right call for MSU football

For the second time in three seasons, the Michigan State Spartans will play their final home game at Ford Field.

This move has led to some passionate dialogue within the fanbase, a seemingly 50/50 split.

The question seems to be: should college football games be played off-campus? Everything about the sport has trended away from the traditional college game and more to semi-professional sports. I understand the pushback on games like this but I ultimately think this is a good move for the school.

I'm a fan of the move to Ford Field because of where the game falls on the schedule.

Thanksgiving weekend is when students are home for break and Spartan families migrate to the Metro Detroit area for the holiday, making the game far more accessible for more fans.

According to the Detroit Spartans web page, almost 105,000 MSU alumni live in the metro Detroit area. How many of those people are more inclined to make the 20-minute drive to Ford Field as opposed to 70 minutes to East Lansing to sit in the cold?

I'm guessing substantially more.

Attendance isn't "bad" for home finales but we haven't had a sell out since 2012 (fact check this). I've been critical of Alan Haller's original move to Ford Field because we did it for free and at the direction of the conference.

For comparison, Georgia Tech moved their matchup against Georgia from their home stadium to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in exchange for a nice $10M check. Would I like to see us receive a payday for this sort of move? Absolutely. Do I think the Big Ten got the best of us the first time we made the move? Yes.

You want another game at Spartan Stadium? Win the game at Ford Field and make the College Football Playoff.

It may not be that simple but it's the new reality we live in.

Why not set the standard that our final home game will be in the CFP? That's what the expectation should be moving forward in the Jonathan Smith era.

Playing in an NFL stadium to end the season is what this team should be comfortable with as that's where the National Championship is played.