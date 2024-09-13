The Michigan State Spartans and head coach Jonathan Smith return home this weekend for the team's second home game of the 2024 season and will be welcoming FCS opponent, Prairie View A&M to East Lansing.
While it's certainly not the biggest home game on the Spartans' schedule this fall, MSU will be hosting several visitors on Saturday, including a few highly-touted recruits.
Notably, five commitments in the Spartans 2025 recruiting class will be in town in three-star offensive tackle Justin Bell, three-star linebacker DiMari Malone, three-star running back Jace Clairizio (who plans to be at every home game this seaosn), three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier, three-star athlete Bryson Williams and three-star linebacker Charles "DJ" White. Preferred walk-on commitment, long snapper Jack Wills will also be in attendance.
Spartans Illustrated subscribers can view the full visitors list in the message board. But what notable uncommitted prospects will be making the trip? Spartans Illustrated subscribers can see below.