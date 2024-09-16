Huddleston: Keeping home field advantage in sports and life

As a sports psychology consultant, I’ve spent time analyzing not only the physical aspects of the game but the subtle cues that reveal an individual’s mindset.

In last week's press conference with Michigan State's head football coach, Jonathan Smith, there were key takeaways that shed light on his personality as a coach, particularly in his relationship with home-field advantage.

Watching his body language as he discussed the excitement of playing a second home game, I realized there’s much we can learn about how athletes and coaches tap into the power of playing at home — not just in sports, but in life.

After Michigan State’s 40-0 victory over Prairie View A&M, I asked Coach Smith not just about his relationships with his players and coaches, but also about his relationship with Spartan Stadium. His response -- simple yet profound when he talked about the energy --reinforced something we often overlook: the value of home-field advantage.

This advantage is more than just a geographical concept; it’s a psychological edge that we can apply to all areas of our lives.