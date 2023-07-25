Michigan State is prepared to host several prospects from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes for the "Spartan Dawg Con" event this weekend. In addition, MSU was also expected to bring in a class of 2023 recruit as well. Northwestern transfer linebacker Nigel Glover was initially reported to be taking a visit to East Lansing this weekend, first reported by Jason Killop of SpartanMag. Things change fast in the recruiting world, especially for a transfer student on a tight timeline to potentially pick a new school before fall camp begins. To that end, Glover has since confirmed to Clint Cosgrove of the Rivals Network that he will no longer be visiting MSU this weekend, instead opting to visit Ohio State.

Glover entered the transfer portal earlier this month, following the firing of Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, which was the result of a reevaluation of the investigation into hazing within the NU program that originally resulted in a two-week suspension for Fitzgerald. Due to the firing of the head coach, Northwestern players are allowed 30 days to enter the transfer portal if they chose to do so under NCAA rules, and will be eligible for the 2023 season at their new school. Glover was a three-star prospect coming out of Northmont High School in Clayton, Ohio in the 2023 class. He did not have a reported scholarship offer from Michigan State at the time, but did have 25 offers listed in total, including from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Washington, West Virginia and several others. He was ranked as the No. 16 player in the state of Ohio and the No. 36 outside linebacker in the 2023 class, according to Rivals.

On Dec. 21, 2022, Glover signed his National Letter of Intent with the Wildcats during the Early Signing Period. He enrolled at Northwestern this past January and spent the spring with the football program. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Glover has a dynamic skill set as he lists himself as both a linebacker and safety in his Twitter bio, and he was recruited at both positions out of high school. Michigan State signed one linebacker in the 2023 class, four-star prospect and early-enrollee Jordan Hall. Several other reports have indicated that Glover planned to take an official visit to Kentucky before arriving in East Lansing, but no confirmation has been made on whether that plan remains in place to visit Lexington. Before Glover confirmed to Clint Cosgrove of Rivals that he will no longer be visiting East Lansing, he was also reported to be heading to Ann Arbor for a one-day visit at Michigan on Sunday. It is unclear when Glover expects to make a decision about which program he will transfer to, but with fall camps beginning next week, that choice is likely to be made sooner rather than later. This article was updated on Tuesday evening, following the news that Glover will no longer visit Michigan State.