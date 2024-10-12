No. 4 MSU Hockey rebounds, takes down No. 2 Boston College at Munn

in other news
MSU men's tennis, Coach Harry Jadun reaping benefits of great recruiting
The Spartans are reaping the benefits of stacking impressive recruiting classes on top of one another.
Michigan State women's basketball will be on tv seven times in 2024-2025
The Michigan State women's basketball tv and start times have been released for the 204-2025 season.
MSU's game versus Northern Michigan is more than an exhibition to Tom Izzo
Tom Izzo's roots are in the U.P. and Sunday's game at NMU will not be just another opening exhibition game for him.
Michigan State men's basketball releases 2024-2025 TV schedule
Michigan State men's basketball TV and start times has been released for the 2024-2025 season. Here are the details.
Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice, Week Seven: Intermission
The Spartans might be on a bye, but data, Vegas, and hard-core college football analysis never sleep.
in other news
MSU men's tennis, Coach Harry Jadun reaping benefits of great recruiting
The Spartans are reaping the benefits of stacking impressive recruiting classes on top of one another.
Michigan State women's basketball will be on tv seven times in 2024-2025
The Michigan State women's basketball tv and start times have been released for the 204-2025 season.
MSU's game versus Northern Michigan is more than an exhibition to Tom Izzo
Tom Izzo's roots are in the U.P. and Sunday's game at NMU will not be just another opening exhibition game for him.
No. 4 Michigan State bounced back against No. 2 Boston College at Munn Ice Arena Saturday night with a 4-3 victory after a 3-0 loss to the Eagles on Friday night.
Head coach Adam Nightingale was looking for his team to come out fast and play their style of blue-collar hockey.
The team responded by doing just that.
The Spartans looked way less timid from the start and ready to take it to the No. 2 team in the nation.
Transfer forward Charlie Stramel got the scoring started at the 10:02 mark of the first period on a great feed from Isaac Howard.
The Eagles responded shortly thereafter with two quick goals right at the end of the period. The first of those two came from the shifty forward Gabe Perrault on a nice pass from freshman phenom James Hagens on a 2-on-0 break. The second goal came in similar fashion as Ryan Leonard was able to stretch past the Spartan defense for a breakaway goal.
Michigan State came out fast and furious in the second, scoring 1:29 into the second as Tierny Shoudy found captain Red Savage breaking to the net and made no mistake putting it top shelf on Jacob Fowler.
Boston College took the lead again on the power play, but the Spartans responded quickly as Charlie Stramel notched his second of the game. Not long after that - with the momentum on their side - Daniel Russell finished off a nice passing play with his third of the season to give the Spartans the 4-3 lead late in the second period.
This proved to be the difference maker as the Spartans held down the Eagles in the third and won their third game of the season. Trey Augustine stood tall and stopped 32 of 35 shots faced with some timely saves coming down the stretch.
The Spartans will look to carry this momentum into next week as they take on the University of Windsor (Ont.) Friday night at Munn Ice Arena.
- CB
- RB
- DT
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OLB
- CB
- OT
- TE