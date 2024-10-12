No. 4 MSU Hockey rebounds, takes down No. 2 Boston College at Munn

No. 4 Michigan State bounced back against No. 2 Boston College at Munn Ice Arena Saturday night with a 4-3 victory after a 3-0 loss to the Eagles on Friday night.

Head coach Adam Nightingale was looking for his team to come out fast and play their style of blue-collar hockey.

The team responded by doing just that.

The Spartans looked way less timid from the start and ready to take it to the No. 2 team in the nation.

Transfer forward Charlie Stramel got the scoring started at the 10:02 mark of the first period on a great feed from Isaac Howard.