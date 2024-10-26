Advertisement
Published Oct 26, 2024
No. 13 Indiana vs. Michigan State start time announced
Kevin Knight  •  Spartans Illustrated
It's the battle for the Old brass Spittoon in Week 10 as Michigan State hosts No. 13 Indiana in East Lansing. Start time was officially released on Monday with the game kicking off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

The game will mark the 71st meeting between the programs with MSU holding a 50-18-2 record in the series.

The Spartans are coming off touch loss to Michigan in Week Nine. Despite a career-performance from Nate Carter and an offense that vastly outgained the Wolverines, MSU fell 24-17 Saturday night. in Ann Arbor.

The Hoosiers, meanwhile, are one of the hottest teams in the country with an 8-0 record following their 31-17 victory over Washington in Bloomington in Week Nine. First year head coach Curt Cignetti has the Hoosiers firing on all cylinders so far this year in one of the program's best starts in its history, and is the FBS team to start 8-0 without ever trailing in a game for at least 20 years according to ESPN.

The full Big Ten game schedule is available below for Week 10.

MSU Football Schedule
DateOpponentLocationTime (EST)Score

Aug. 30 (Fri.)

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

7 p.m.
BTN

16-10, MSU 1-0

Sept. 7

at Maryland

College Park, MD

3:30 p.m.
BTN

27-24, MSU 2-0 (1-0)

Sept. 14

Prairie View A&M

East Lansing, MI

3:30 p.m.
BTN

40-0, MSU 3-0 (1-0)

Sept. 21

at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

8:00 p.m.
ACCN

23-19, BC

3-1 (1-0)

Sept. 28

No. 3 Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

38-7, OSU
3-2 (1-1)

Oct. 4 (Fri.)

at No. 6 Oregon

Eugene, OR

9 p.m.
FOX

31-10, UO
3-3 (1-2)

Oct. 19

Iowa

East Lansing, MI

7:30 p.m.
NBC

32-20, MSU
4-3 (2-2)

Oct. 26

Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

7:30 p.m.
BTN

24-17, UM
4-4 (2-3)

Nov. 2

No. 13 Indiana

East Lansing, MI

3:30 p.m.
Peacock

Nov. 16

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

TBA

Nov. 22 (Fri.)

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

8 p.m.
FOX

Nov. 30

Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

TBA

