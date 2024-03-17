Michigan State women's basketball (22-8, 12-6 Big Ten) earned the nine seed in the Albany 1 region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Spartans will face the No. 8 seeded Tar Heels of North Carolina (19-12, 11-7 ACC) in Columbia, South Carolina. The game is set to tip off at 11:30am on Friday, March 22nd. MSU returns to the tournament after a two-year hiatus, last earning a bid in 2021. The No. 10 seeded Spartans fell 79-72 to No. 7 seed Iowa State in the first round that year. It marks the 16th NCAA bid this century for Michigan State and 19th all-time.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XReKAmVJFIElOITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FzcHhk Wm1OZGwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hc3B4ZFptTmRsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBN U1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY5NTE3OTAwNTA1NzUyMDI0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

The Spartans are 4-4 all-time as the nine seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 2009 tournament saw MSU advance to the Sweet Sixteen, upsetting No. 8 Middle Tennessee State and No. 1 Duke before falling to No. 4 Iowa State. MSU has only failed to advance to the second round as the nine seed once, falling to Arizona State in 2017.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWUgeW91IGluIFND8J+YjvCfkqo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9NWko5dHRabkt5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVpKOXR0Wm5LeTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNr ZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc2OTUzNTAzOTU3 NjkwMDA0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxOCwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Spartans are 1-2 all-time against the Tar Heels and enter the matchup on Friday on a one game losing streak. That most recent matchup saw MSU fall to UNC in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament with the Spartans losing 62-53 in Chapel Hill on March 25, 2014. MSU defeated UNC 72-66 in East Lansing on Dec. 3, 2009 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and lost 82-65 in Myrtle Beach on Dec. 19, 1999. The Tar Heels enter their fifth-straight NCAA Tournament, last missing a bid in 2018. After failing to advance out of the first round in 2019 as the nine seed, and again in 2021 as the 10 seed, UNC fell as the five seed to No. 1 South Carolina in 2022 in the Sweet Sixteen, and No. 3 seeded Ohio State in the second round in 2023. The winner of Friday's matchup between MSU and UNC will face the winner of No. 1 seed South Carolina and No. 16 seed Sacred Heart/Presbyterian.