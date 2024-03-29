Michigan State point guard Deedee Hagemann enters transfer portal

MSU point guard DeeDee Hagemann announced Friday afternoon her intention to enter the transfer portal for her final year of eligibility. The rising senior averaged 12.3 ppg along with a team-high 5.2 assists per game this season. Hagemann has started 77 of her 87 games in the green and white and her junior campaign showed improved scoring ability and efficiency.

Her freshman year she scored 7.7 ppg on 32.8% shooting from the field and improved to 9.3 ppg on 39.5% shooting from the field as a sophomore. Her junior year she shot 12.3 ppg on 51.5% shooting from the field, and 41% from three (10% improvement from her career average, and 5th best 3FG% in a single season for MSU).

Hagemann broke her own record at MSU for assists-to-turnover ratio of 2.67, with a 2.84 A/TO ratio this season, and boasts the 7th-most assists in a Spartans season ever with 156. Hagemann's final game for the Spartans was a nail-biting defeat in the NCAA tournament to the hands of North Carolina, 59-56. Hagemann scored nine points while dishing out eight assists, which brought her to the 6th most all-time in MSU history with 446 in her three-year career. Hagemann joins the more than 750 Division 1 men and nearly 600 Division 1 women to enter the portal as of Thursday, looking to possibly find new landing spots for their athletic and academic futures.