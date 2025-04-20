Michigan State's Blue Adams expects an experienced and improved secondary

The Michigan State football coaching staff experienced a relatively quiet offseason. But there was a notable change in the secondary as the Spartans poached James Adams from his alma mater of Wake Forest to coach the safeties.
James Adams has now joined forces with secondary coach Blue Adams to head up the Green and White defensive backfield.
Last week, J. Adams made some of his first public statements since joining the Spartans' staff. He commented on his relationship with B. Adams and how their complementary approaches and personalities were making a positive impact in the secondary room.
This week, it was Blue Adams' chance to give his take on the current status of MSU's secondary. His comments about the other Coach Adams indicate a true level of mutual understanding and respect.
"He's a wealth of knowledge," B. Adams said. "He knows ball. I enjoy talking ball with him. He can get some things out of some players that maybe I can't."
B. Adams continued to comment on how fascinating it is that while they take different approaches, both coaches are challenging the guys in the room to be better. So far this spring, this approach appears to be working.
"I think we are further along," B. Adams said. "We're moving in the right direction. I think we have a ton of guys that've gone through (last) season, want something different for this season, and they're working towards it."
It is also helpful that the secondary room is filled with veterans. The spring football roster lists 11 total players in at least their fourth year of college football. This has led to an increased level of competitiveness. According to Adams, the older guys have also embraced the process, and they have started to coach the younger players in the room.
"(The upperclassmen) have walked the path already," Adams said. "They know what's expected in terms of what we have to do in order to be successful. Those guys really lead the charge."
This is especially true of the safety group, where Adams sees up to three or four guys with the skills and experience to make the right calls and to ensure that the secondary and the defense as a whole is in the right position to be successful.
Having this type of quality depth is crucial. Last season, the secondary was riddled with injuries. Starting safety Dillon Tatum was lost for the season after just 21 snaps. Cornerback Chance Rucker was lost for the season in the second game.
The Spartans would later lose safety Malik Spenser and corner Charles Brantley for the season. Several other players in the secondary missed multiple games.
"(This season), we've got to try to maintain that health," Adams emphasized. "When you play physical, sometimes that happens. We've just got to have enough depth to stick the next guy in."
It is hard to imagine that the injury bug will bite the Spartans as hard as it did last season. This likelihood combined with an additional year of playing in the same system with mostly the same set of coaches should result in a more efficient Michigan State defense.
Based on some of the other comments from Adams, fans might also notice some other subtle changes in the secondary and on the defense in general. For one, Adams believes fans might see a physical difference.
"We look a little different," Adams said. "We've got length. I think you got some longer bodies in (the secondary room). We just got to beef them up a little bit."