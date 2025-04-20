Michigan State's Blue Adams expects an experienced and improved secondary

The Michigan State football coaching staff experienced a relatively quiet offseason. But there was a notable change in the secondary as the Spartans poached James Adams from his alma mater of Wake Forest to coach the safeties.

James Adams has now joined forces with secondary coach Blue Adams to head up the Green and White defensive backfield.

Last week, J. Adams made some of his first public statements since joining the Spartans' staff. He commented on his relationship with B. Adams and how their complementary approaches and personalities were making a positive impact in the secondary room.

This week, it was Blue Adams' chance to give his take on the current status of MSU's secondary. His comments about the other Coach Adams indicate a true level of mutual understanding and respect.

"He's a wealth of knowledge," B. Adams said. "He knows ball. I enjoy talking ball with him. He can get some things out of some players that maybe I can't."

B. Adams continued to comment on how fascinating it is that while they take different approaches, both coaches are challenging the guys in the room to be better. So far this spring, this approach appears to be working.

"I think we are further along," B. Adams said. "We're moving in the right direction. I think we have a ton of guys that've gone through (last) season, want something different for this season, and they're working towards it."

It is also helpful that the secondary room is filled with veterans. The spring football roster lists 11 total players in at least their fourth year of college football. This has led to an increased level of competitiveness. According to Adams, the older guys have also embraced the process, and they have started to coach the younger players in the room.