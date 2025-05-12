MSU wins series against No. 25 USC, improves Big Ten Tournament hopes

Michigan State's Sam Busch hits a home run against Ohio State during the fifth inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking to make moves towards qualification for the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan State baseball traveled west for its final road series of the season against the No. 25-ranked USC Trojans. The Spartans did just that, earning a much-needed series win against the Trojans.

Game one

The Spartans shut down USC in game one with a 5-0 win. Redshirt senior Sam Busch homered twice in the victory, including a solo shot in the third inning and a two-run blast in the fourth. Busch finished the game three for five with two home runs and four RBI’s.

Senior catcher Noah Bright added two hits for the Spartans, while senior outfielders Nick Williams and JT Sokolove also recorded a hit in the win. Fresh off his National Pitcher of the Week honors, MSU junior left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa continued his dominance on the mound. Dzierwa notched eight strikeouts and allowed just two hits to earn his eighth win and second straight shutout against a top 25 opponent. MSU defeated the No. 5 Oregon Ducks 2-0 in Dzierwa’s last start.

Game two

In game two, MSU dominated the Trojans, winning 15-5 in eight innings. This was the Spartans' eighth run-rule victory of the season and their fourth against a conference opponent. MSU’s 15 runs scored were a season high for the club. The Spartans also recorded a season best 18 hits. Eight different Spartans recorded at least one hit in the game, with six players collecting multiple. Sophomore outfielder Parker Picot and senior designated hitter Noah Bright recorded four hits each. Picot homered in the fifth inning, his eighth of the season. Picot also recorded a career-high six RBIs in the win.

After trailing 3-1 in the first inning, the Spartans went on a 12-0 scoring run over the next five innings. MSU’s offense dominated USC senior pitcher Caden Aoki, who came into the game leading the Trojans in strikeouts. Aoki was pulled after 2.2 innings, giving up eight hits and seven runs. MSU right-handed pitcher Tate Farquhar earned his third win of the season, recording a strikeout and allowing eight hits and five runs in 6.2 innings pitched.

Game three

USC’s offense found its spark in the final game and the Trojans avoided the sweep with a 10-3 win. USC jumped out to a 10-0 lead through five innings courtesy of home runs by sophomore outfielder Brayden Dowd and junior outfielder Jack Basseer. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Mason Edwards earned his second win of the season to remain perfect on the year. Edwards collected five strikeouts and allowed one hit in three innings pitched. Six different pitchers took the mound for the Trojans in the 10-3 win, and the Spartans couldn’t find a rhythm on offense against any of them as MSU finished the game with five hits. Graduate catcher Caleb Berry and senior outfielder JT Sokolove led the Spartans in the loss, both recording RBIs.

Big Ten Tournament Picture

With a series win against a top 25 opponent, MSU baseball is in a good position to qualify for the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha heading into the final weekend of the regular season. After the weekend series with the Trojans, the Spartans are in a three-way tie for 11th place with Illinois and Northwestern at a 12-15 conference record. The Spartans will face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their final home series at McLane Stadium. Northwestern will face No. 18 UCLA on the road, and Illinois travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State. While the Spartans look to take care of business against Minnesota, these two series will be watched very closely as the Spartans look to punch their ticket to the Big Ten Tournament after missing it last season.