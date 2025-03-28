MSU Uniforms: What to expect this weekend in Atlanta with MSU Basketball

(Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

The Michigan State University men’s basketball team notched wins over Bryant and New Mexico this past weekend, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. In a run that has the school’s fanbase excited and ready to see another Final Four run and beyond, the Spartans have already worn two different uniforms. Last Friday against 15th-seeded Bryant in the first round, MSU kept things simple with a slight twist. They donned the home white “STATE” jerseys, while wearing the alternate “Gruff Sparty” logoed shorts. On Sunday evening’s Round of 32 matchup with New Mexico, the Spartans changed it up, wearing the 2000 throwback uniforms, in a well-received decision. That same uniform was worn when the 2000 team won MSU’s second national championship. This marked the first time the Spartans had worn a throwback or alternate jersey in the tournament since 2019, when they wore the Script State throwbacks all the way to the Final Four. When the 2000 throwbacks were introduced in 2020, the plan was for them to be worn throughout that season’s eventually canceled NCAA tournament.

As we look to this weekend’s East regional in Atlanta, the Spartans will have had to pack multiple uniforms. With any post-season tournament in college basketball, the higher seed is designated to wear the “home”, or light-colored uniform. There have been instances where teams have been known to mutually agree to go color-on-color, as well. As the higher seeded team in Friday evening’s matchup against Mississippi, Michigan State will be designated to wear the light color. Friday morning, the Spartans announced on social media that they will be going back to the white jerseys and Gruff Sparty shorts for their Sweet Sixteen matchup. MSU is 5-0 this season in the Gruff Sparty shorts, including wins over Michigan on Senior Day and the aforementioned Round of 64 victory over Bryant. The shorts were introduced in the 2021-22 season. Ole Miss has yet to confirm their uniform. The Rebels wore red in their second round win over Iowa State, but their repertoire also contains a beautiful powder blue uniform. If the Spartans win Friday and head to the Elite 8 on Sunday, they may have to switch it up. If 1-seeded Auburn wins their matchup, they will be the home team, forcing MSU to wear a dark uniform for the first time this postseason. I would expect them to go with the green “Spartans” jerseys, as we have never seen MSU wear a dark alternate in either the Big Ten or NCAA tournament. However, the team was given new Nike gear, including shoes, upon landing in Atlanta on Wednesday. These shoes were black and white, leaving some fans to wonder about the controversial black uniform being worn sometime this weekend. For the record, the team has not lost in the black uniform this season.

If we get the much-talked about Michigan State-Michigan matchup on Sunday, MSU will once again be the home team. In the blowout win over the Wolverines a few weeks ago, MSU wore the home jerseys and Gruff Sparty shorts, but it’s also possible we see the 2000 throwbacks. Michigan would have a few options at their disposal, as they have both blue and black uniforms in the arsenal, and have worn yellow as both a home or away team in previous years. Myself and all Spartan fans alike are hoping we have more uniform choices to make both this weekend and next. Ultimately, when the colors are green and white, it’s hard to go wrong with a uniform choice.