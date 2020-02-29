After a great conversation with @CoachCKap I’m very honored and excited to announce that I’ve received an offer from Michigan St. #PumaPride #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/QuXgi4wTSF

On Kapilovic, Migao continued "And coach Kapilovic is a very talented coach. who has the ability to make any offensive line the best that they can possibly be. Which ultimately impacts the team as a whole."

"Yeah, I mean any offer from any school that wants me to come and play for them means the world to me. But given this situation where coach Kap is new to the program and he had the opportunity to bring in ANY other recruit other than me, but he still chose to offer me from what he saw in me from a previous time, it means a lot more to me."

Massive California OL Elia Migao has a ton of respect for offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. So the offer from Michigan State is one that really sticks out to him.

Kapilovic is not the only coach at Michigan State he has a lot of respect for.

"I really feel that coach Tucker is an amazing coach and him and his staff have the tools to be a very powerful force within these next few years."

Currently, Migao doesn't have a visit to Michigan State planned, but he knows it is one he definitely wants to take.

"I do hope on going out and checking out Michigan State for myself very soon hopefully!"

When asked if distance would be a factor, Migao gave an honest detailed response.

"Yes I did want to aim at staying close to home, but I would be willing to give that up."

With his strong relationship and respect for coach Kapilovic, the opportunity to play for him and coach Tucker is bigger than the distance factor.

"I am ultimately going for an education. So what they have to offer academically is very important, but I really want to go to a school where I can feel like it’s my home. A place I can perform to the best of my ability and a coach to a player relationship is a big part of that. That’s something that I and Kap have."

As far as a decision timeframe, Migao doesn't have a set answer for that. It is something he and his family are still in the process of deciding.

Some of the other teams that have offered him are Oregon, Colorado, Nebraska, Arizona State, Washington State, BYU and Oregon State.