MSU needs major impact with Tennessee DB Jaylen Lewis during official visit

Michigan State might not be the favorite for high three-star defensive back Jaylen Lewis, but the Spartans will have the first at-bat in trying to change all that, next week.

Lewis, is a 175-pound prospect from Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood High School, is listed at 6-foot-1 by Rivals.com and 6-foot-2 on his official varsity roster. Either way, he plays big.

Lewis will take an official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of June 4.

Lewis says Auburn, Arkansas and Indiana stand a little taller heading into his official visits. He will begin official visits to those schools, June 15, 18 and 25 respectively. He will also visit Memphis, June 11.

Florida State was the first school to offer a scholarship. Of the five schools he is visiting, Michigan State was the first to offer. The Spartans, led by defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett, have remained in the lead pack for Lewis as his recruitment as taken off. But the competition is fierce.

“I’m very excited about coming to East Lansing,” Lewis said. “I’ve never been to Michigan so I’m going to be very excited to come out and beginning my official visits.”

Relationships with assistant coaches have been the main factor in his recruitment thus far. Now, he will get a chance to tour campuses, facilities and get a feel for the culture of each program.

Barnett has struck a chord with Lewis.

“He reminds me of my grandfather, like an old soul,” Lewis said. “Our connection is like that when we get on the phone.”