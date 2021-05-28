MSU needs major impact with Tennessee DB Jaylen Lewis during official visit
Michigan State might not be the favorite for high three-star defensive back Jaylen Lewis, but the Spartans will have the first at-bat in trying to change all that, next week.
Lewis, is a 175-pound prospect from Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood High School, is listed at 6-foot-1 by Rivals.com and 6-foot-2 on his official varsity roster. Either way, he plays big.
Lewis will take an official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of June 4.
Lewis says Auburn, Arkansas and Indiana stand a little taller heading into his official visits. He will begin official visits to those schools, June 15, 18 and 25 respectively. He will also visit Memphis, June 11.
Florida State was the first school to offer a scholarship. Of the five schools he is visiting, Michigan State was the first to offer. The Spartans, led by defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett, have remained in the lead pack for Lewis as his recruitment as taken off. But the competition is fierce.
“I’m very excited about coming to East Lansing,” Lewis said. “I’ve never been to Michigan so I’m going to be very excited to come out and beginning my official visits.”
Relationships with assistant coaches have been the main factor in his recruitment thus far. Now, he will get a chance to tour campuses, facilities and get a feel for the culture of each program.
Barnett has struck a chord with Lewis.
“He reminds me of my grandfather, like an old soul,” Lewis said. “Our connection is like that when we get on the phone.”
THE BOOK ON LEWIS
Lewis has four-star capability. He ranges around like a big safety, hits hard, but can change direction and accelerate like a cornerback.
Rivals.com lists him as a safety. He says Michigan State is recruiting him as a corner and a safety, “but I’m playing corner in college.”
On film, he mainly plays as a deep safety, capable of arriving at a ball carrier or an intended receiver with tackling force or terrific ball judgement. He had four interceptions and forced four fumbles last season.
Which area gives him more satisfaction? Playing the deep ball for an interception, or making a big hit?
“I like coming up and hitting more,” he said. “I like sticking my nose in there. That’s why coaches like me. I love to hit.”
Occasionally, he lined up in press coverage as a cornerback, and showed he could turn and run comfortably in that role at the high school level.
On offense, Haywood High used him on deep fly routes as a wide receiver, or as a ball carrier on fly sweeps, and as a Wildcat quarterback.
Michigan State coaches see a frame, athleticism and competitiveness.
“Coach Barnett said he likes the dog in me,” Lewis said. “He said he likes the way I move and the way I play, especially at 6-2, 175. He said that’s exactly what Michigan State likes.”
Lewis has met with Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker for Zoom interviews. Now he’s about to meet him face-to-face for the first time.
“Coach Mel Tucker, he said I would be a good fit for his defense,” Lewis said. “He said they are low on DBs right now and I would be a good fit.”
THE RACE
Memphis made an impact on Lewis years ago when he camped there as a seventh grader. In recent years, second year head coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff have remained in his ear.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news