DK: Carter, it's been another tough year. Slow start, some promising glimpses early, but five early losses in the first nine games, woof. Then a nice five-game win streak with a bludgeoning of Baylor at LCA, followed by back to back road losses at NW and IL before a solid second half close against Rutgers. Fortunately, MSU has a reasonably favorable stretch coming up right now. Over the next six games below, what does MSU have to do for you to begin to buy back in that this is (1) a clear cut tournament team and (2) can actually get out of the first weekend if they get in?

Carter: The aspirations of Phoenix coming into the preseason seem like a pipe dream at this point, but I don’t think it counts them out for being a clear-cut tournament team. As you stated DK, the schedule opens up quite favorably coming up and the Spartans must do everything in their power to win the games at home and avoid any bad losses. The next big test is a trip to the Kohl Center on January 26th to take on Wisconsin in a revenge spot for the Spartans which allows the opportunity to pick up a win that would be massive come Selection Sunday. As of today I do think that this Michigan State team is in the tournament (in some capacity), but unfortunately it’s hard to say at this current juncture if this team can get out of the first weekend if they do get in.