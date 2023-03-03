Setting a new standard. That’s what this group of gymnasts set out to do this season. Michigan State gymnastics made history on Monday when it took home the program’s first ever Big Ten regular season championship. The Spartans took down Illinois 197.450-196.425 to improve to 8-1 in the Big Ten to seal a share of the regular season title with Michigan.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3IgdGhlIGZpcnN0IHRpbWUgaW4gcHJvZ3JhbSBoaXN0b3J54oCm PGJyPjxicj5CMUcgUmVndWxhciBTZWFzb24gQ2hhbXBzISEhIPCfj4YgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzEzV1dwYU1NUWwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS8xM1dXcGFNTVFsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1TVSBHeW1uYXN0aWNzIChA TVNVX0d5bW5hc3RpY3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TVNVX0d5bW5hc3RpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzAzODQyNjgwMjIwMTgwNDg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

MSU head coach Mike Rowe and sophomore Gabrielle Stephen spoke to the media on Thursday about the championship and what’s ahead. “Shock and awe,” Rowe said were his initial reactions to winning to the Big Ten regular season. “It all started the third weekend of the season when we had our Big Ten opener with Michigan at home. When I saw we were having them so early in the season, I was like ‘If there is any time we are going to get them … this is the time to take advantage.’ The season kept building on that.” In that Big Ten opener with Michigan, MSU defeated the Wolverines for the first time since 2007 by a score of 197.200-196.975. The Spartans lost at Iowa on Feb. 11, but finished the Big Ten regular season with an 8-1 record. “Timing was everything,” Rowe said. “They did earn it.” Just over two days after the victory, the championship feeling is starting to settle in. “The trophy is real,” Rowe said with a smile. “The T-shirts and the hats are real. We couldn’t be any more thrilled.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSB3b2tlIHVwIGxpa2UgdGhpcyE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQjFHVGhpbmdzQWhlYWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCMUdUaGluZ3NBaGVhZDwvYT4gfCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSHVuZ3J5NE1v cmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIdW5ncnk0 TW9yZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL20ydkFEcFFHSlYiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tMnZBRHBRR0pWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1TVSBH eW1uYXN0aWNzIChATVNVX0d5bW5hc3RpY3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0d5bW5hc3RpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzA2MDUxNzE1 NDA1MjA5Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjgsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Speaking of the T-shirts, many of the gymnasts and staff members arrived to practice on Thursday sporting the newest collection to their wardrobe, including Stephen. “It’s so exciting,” Stephen said. “The next day [we] walked around wearing our shirts and hats. It’s something that we knew we could do from the beginning of the season.” The bus ride back to East Lansing after the meet was something to behold as the gymnasts were cheering whenever there was a quiet moment as they were still overjoyed. “Even though it was really late at night, we all still had so much energy and just had to release that,” Stephen said about the bus ride back to campus. Stephen was a top scorer at Illinois on Monday as she tied MSU freshman Nikki Smith for first place in the all-around on Monday night with a score of 39.525. That earned her Big Ten Gymnast of the Week honors. Her teammate, Smith, earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CMUcgcGVyZm9ybWFuY2VzIOKeoSBCMUcgYXdhcmRzPGJyPjxicj5H YWJpIFN0ZXBoZW4gLSBCMUcgR3ltbmFzdCBvZiB0aGUgV2Vlazxicj5OaWtr aSBTbWl0aCAtIEIxRyBGcmVzaG1hbiBvZiB0aGUgV2VlayA8YnI+PGJyPvCf k7AgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JyUEs4VFozU1oiPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9iclBLOFRaM1NaPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BB RFJ4S0p1TkMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wQURSeEtKdU5DPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE1TVSBHeW1uYXN0aWNzIChATVNVX0d5bW5hc3RpY3MpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0d5bW5hc3RpY3Mvc3RhdHVz LzE2MzEwMjI2OTA3MDU1MTA0MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFy Y2ggMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“It’s so exciting,” Stephen said. “That’s a goal I've set for myself since last year.” Culture is something that is important within every sport. Without a supporting culture, full potential is typically unable to be realized. “We knew we had a big package of talent,” Rowe said. “They’re really good at having each other's backs and picking up where they need to. If someone falls, the rest of them stay on.” Leadership, whether vocally or by example, is another important quality of a championship program. “Leadership is probably the most crucial aspect of your program,” Rowe said. “They are a true sisterhood, Spartan family. I don’t feel like we need to talk about that. We just demonstrate it on the floor.” While the Spartans had time to celebrate the Big Ten regular season championship, many goals are still in focus for the team. Michigan State traveled to Ypsilanti, Miching for the EMU tri-meet on Friday. The Spartans were victorious over Eastern Michigan and Long Island University. MSU posted a score of 197.500, with a new uneven bars record of 49.525.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIG5ldyBiYXJzIHJlY29yZCBvZiA0OS41MjUgYW5kIGEgd2luIGlu IFlwc2lsYW50aSEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUks5RUlUWTVl MCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JLOUVJVFk1ZTA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TVNVIEd5bW5hc3RpY3MgKEBNU1VfR3ltbmFzdGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfR3ltbmFzdGljcy9zdGF0dXMvMTYzMTc0 NDE4NDQ5NDQ4NTUwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAzLCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Spartans next meet will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jenison Fieldhouse. It will be the Pink Meet, which raises awareness and support for breast cancer treatment, against Bowling Green and LIU. Fans can get in for free if they wear pink.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWUgeW91IG9uIFN1bmRheSBmb3Igb3VyIFBpbmsgTWVldCEg8J+S lTxicj48YnI+V2VhciBwaW5rIGFuZCBnZXQgaW4gZnJlZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XZWFyUGluaz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dlYXJQaW5rPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZHZKYVA5dW03SiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2R2SmFQOXVtN0o8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTVNVIEd5bW5hc3RpY3Mg KEBNU1VfR3ltbmFzdGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NU1VfR3ltbmFzdGljcy9zdGF0dXMvMTYzMTMzNzA0MDg2MzI3Mjk2Nj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“It’s so nice to be around a huge community that’s supporting us, so I think that’s going to be very, very fun,” Stephen said about Sunday’s Pink Meet. The Spartans will have senior day on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. against Northern Illinois before competing in the Big Ten Championships on Saturday, March 18 in Coralville, Iowa. MSU will have Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Ohio State in its pod for the Big Ten Championships. “We gotta bring it,” Rowe said. “We have four tough teams. We’re fine with the draw we got. It’s gonna be a dogfight.”