Alan Haller, Michigan State's vice president and athletic director, provided an update in a "Community Letter" on Monday afternoon regarding the Spartans' search for a new head football coach.

Michigan State officially fired Mel Tucker's as the football program's head coach last week amidst sexual harassment allegations brought against him by Brenda Tracy.

Harlon Barnett has worked as Michigan State's acting head coach for the past three games and is expected to receive the "interim head coach" tag for the rest of the 2023 season, pending approval from the university's Board of Trustees in an upcoming October meeting.

In the letter, Haller noted that MSU is in the "early stages of a national search for our next head football coach." He also thanked Spartan fans for their support throughout the tumultuous situation and the student-athletes for their continued hard work and resiliency after losing their head coach.

"To our community, I can’t thank you enough for the support you’ve demonstrated for our football team and our athletic department," Haller wrote in the latter. "You’ve shown up to Spartan Stadium in big numbers to back our student-athletes, and that support has been noted.

"To the members of the football team, thank you for providing a lesson in resiliency. In the face of adversity, and with outside distractions circling around, you’ve leaned on each other and your coaches to continue working to get better as a team every day. Your determination and perseverance are an example to Spartans everywhere. I’m going to continue to do whatever I can to support you, Coach Barnett, and all the coaches and staff for the rest of the season, and I’m confident our Spartan Community will continue to do the same."

Haller mentioned in the letter that MSU will "thoroughly evaluate and do everything required to find the right individual to lead the Spartan football program."

He also said that while he understands Michigan State fans' desire for information regarding the coaching search as things move forward, he won't be able to provide many updates throughout the search, citing "privacy" as a top priority throughout the process.

"Throughout the process, I won’t be able to provide many updates," Haller said about the coaching search. "I realize that our community has a tremendous passion for Spartan football and that there’s a great desire for more information about this process. However, privacy is important to attract top-caliber candidates, most of whom are involved in their own current seasons. I expect that you will hear a lot of names and rumors. I expect to speak with many individuals throughout this process. While some are candidates, others will be resources for me as I go about my due diligence to ensure the best hire for Michigan State."

The full letter can be read in its entirety below.