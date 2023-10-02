MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller provides update on coaching search
Alan Haller, Michigan State's vice president and athletic director, provided an update in a "Community Letter" on Monday afternoon regarding the Spartans' search for a new head football coach.
Michigan State officially fired Mel Tucker's as the football program's head coach last week amidst sexual harassment allegations brought against him by Brenda Tracy.
Harlon Barnett has worked as Michigan State's acting head coach for the past three games and is expected to receive the "interim head coach" tag for the rest of the 2023 season, pending approval from the university's Board of Trustees in an upcoming October meeting.
In the letter, Haller noted that MSU is in the "early stages of a national search for our next head football coach." He also thanked Spartan fans for their support throughout the tumultuous situation and the student-athletes for their continued hard work and resiliency after losing their head coach.
"To our community, I can't thank you enough for the support you've demonstrated for our football team and our athletic department," Haller wrote in the latter. "You've shown up to Spartan Stadium in big numbers to back our student-athletes, and that support has been noted.
"To the members of the football team, thank you for providing a lesson in resiliency. In the face of adversity, and with outside distractions circling around, you've leaned on each other and your coaches to continue working to get better as a team every day. Your determination and perseverance are an example to Spartans everywhere. I'm going to continue to do whatever I can to support you, Coach Barnett, and all the coaches and staff for the rest of the season, and I'm confident our Spartan Community will continue to do the same."
Haller mentioned in the letter that MSU will "thoroughly evaluate and do everything required to find the right individual to lead the Spartan football program."
He also said that while he understands Michigan State fans' desire for information regarding the coaching search as things move forward, he won't be able to provide many updates throughout the search, citing "privacy" as a top priority throughout the process.
"Throughout the process, I won’t be able to provide many updates," Haller said about the coaching search. "I realize that our community has a tremendous passion for Spartan football and that there’s a great desire for more information about this process. However, privacy is important to attract top-caliber candidates, most of whom are involved in their own current seasons. I expect that you will hear a lot of names and rumors. I expect to speak with many individuals throughout this process. While some are candidates, others will be resources for me as I go about my due diligence to ensure the best hire for Michigan State."
The full letter can be read in its entirety below.
Full community letter:
"Dear Spartans,
As Michigan State athletics is in the early stages of a national search for our next head football coach, I wanted to provide an update to the Spartan Community so you would know what to expect from the process. But most importantly, I want to start by expressing my deep gratitude to the Spartan Community and the student-athletes in our football program for all your efforts over the last few weeks.
To our community, I can’t thank you enough for the support you’ve demonstrated for our football team and our athletic department. You’ve shown up to Spartan Stadium in big numbers to back our student-athletes, and that support has been noted.
To the members of the football team, thank you for providing a lesson in resiliency. In the face of adversity, and with outside distractions circling around, you’ve leaned on each other and your coaches to continue working to get better as a team every day. Your determination and perseverance are an example to Spartans everywhere. I’m going to continue to do whatever I can to support you, Coach Barnett, and all the coaches and staff for the rest of the season, and I’m confident our Spartan Community will continue to do the same.
Regarding the search, we will thoroughly evaluate and do everything required to find the right individual to lead the Spartan football program. Throughout the process, I won’t be able to provide many updates. I realize that our community has a tremendous passion for Spartan football and that there’s a great desire for more information about this process. However, privacy is important to attract top-caliber candidates, most of whom are involved in their own current seasons. I expect that you will hear a lot of names and rumors. I expect to speak with many individuals throughout this process. While some are candidates, others will be resources for me as I go about my due diligence to ensure the best hire for Michigan State.
Michigan State University is a great institution and Spartan Athletics is an elite department, well-positioned in the Big Ten, the premier conference in college athletics. In a holistic department with successful programs across the board, many of whom are experiencing great success this fall, everyone understands the importance of a strong football program and is committed to doing what they can to assist.
The community support I referenced above is just one of many factors that provide the setting for success both now and in the future. We are nearing completion on the Tom Izzo Football Building, providing a best-in-class facility where our student-athletes can train and practice while strengthening the team's communal bonds. Our current student-athletes have proven their commitment and resiliency and have a hunger to grow as individuals. Our strong philanthropic community has proven time and again their commitment to supporting our student-athletes and our mission as a department. Importantly, Michigan State football has a storied history and a passionate, supportive group of former players which provide the program a firm foundation. The Spartan Dawgs are eager to do whatever they can to assist the school they love.
Just a few weeks ago, we celebrated the 10th Anniversary of the 2013 Big Ten Champions and 2014 Rose Bowl Team. Seeing the familiar faces brought a rush of memories of the accomplishments of that group and the people who made it possible because they were laser-focused on a goal and never stopped working and never stopped believing. Perhaps, most powerfully, that team demonstrated what is possible at Michigan State. That’s my expectation for Spartan Football in the future!
Go Green!"
