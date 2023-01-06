The West Linn High School standout threw for 3,065 yards and 36 touchdowns as a senior, while completing 69.2 percent of his pass attempts. He also rushed for 693 yards and eight scores, leading the Lions to a 12-1 record and an Oregon Class 6A state championship.

"It feels great (to win Gatorade Oregon Football Player of the Year)," Leavitt told Spartans Illustrated about the honor. "Before the season, it was one of my biggest goals, so it feels amazing to see all of my hard work pay off. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches and the city of West Linn!"

Leavitt committed to Michigan State on Dec. 15, 2022 after decommitting from Washington State. He signed his National Letter of Intent with the Spartans on Dec. 21, 2022.

While Michigan State identified Leavitt as a priority target later in the process, it was the quarterback's strong relationship with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson that played a huge role in his decision to flip from the Cougars to the Spartans.

Leavitt is ranked as the No. 28 pro-style quarterback in the 2023 class. He was also named as the MaxPreps 2022 High School Football Player of the Year for the State of Oregon. Leavitt finished his high school career with 82 career touchdown passes.

“Sam was electric on the field as a thrower and a runner,” Jon Eagle, head coach of West Linn High School, said in a statement about Leavitt. “He for sure is the straw that stirs the drink for what we do offensively. He has taken quick control of our offense and has led us with remarkable skill."

In addition to football, Leavitt also plays on West Linn's basketball team. According to Gatorade's press release, Leavitt is an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America as well. Leavitt has also maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.61 in school.

"Leavitt organized a clothing and essential drive for local immigrants and delivered it to a refugee organization in Portland," the press release reads. "He has also volunteered as part of multiple community service initiatives through his church."

Leavitt will arrive to East Lansing in the summer.