For 18 minutes, Garland was dead ... until the paramedics brought him back. He slowly recovered and, afterwards, Garland formed Champions of the Heart. The non-profit was created as an effort to inform people on how to save lives during episodes of a cardiac arrest.

Not long after longtime Michigan State assistant coach Mike Garland’s retirement in June of 2022, Garland suffered a cardiac arrest while driving his vehicle in Holt. Jason Blackwell and John Drolett happened to be driving by and stopped to help Garland and called 911. The two got out of their vehicles and assisted Garland until authorities arrived.

Garland and Champions of the Heart are hosting a CPR training class at the Breslin Center on Monday, Oct. 16. The event is an effort to spread awareness for not only the warning signs of cardiac arrest, but also how to help those who are experiencing it.

Attendees will learn how to perform CPR, how to recognize sudden cardiac arrest, how to use an AED (automatic electronic defibrillator) and have the chance to meet Garland, as well as listen to him speak.

The sessions will take place at either 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. on Monday. Attendees will also be able to enjoy donuts and cider as well as picking up a new t-shirt.

"We want to ensure all Spartans know how to help in times of crisis," said Garland in a press release announcing the event. "It could be you, your teammate, your co-worker, or your family member. It takes an hour of your time to learn hands-on bystander CPR and how to use an AED."

For those interested in signing up at no cost, go to this link or visit championsoftheheart.net. Space is limited, signing up is encouraged as soon as possible.