Michigan State women's basketball will be on tv seven times in 2024-2025

The Michigan State women's basketball team will be on linear broadcast or a major streaming platform at least seven times this season. Future games may also be added as well. Start times have also been announced for the majority of the season as well.

Michigan State will primarily appear on the Big Ten Plus streaming platform for the season, but fans who don't subscribe will have their first for sure chance to watch the Spartans when they take on the Hawkeyes on Dec. 15 at the Breslin Center. The early Big Ten action against Iowa will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network (BTN) and starts at Noon Eastern Time (ET) that Sunday.

After that, fans will have to wait until well into the new year for the next matchup on linear tv. It'll be a big one not to miss as MSU heads to Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 25 to take on Michigan. Start time is set for Noon ET with the game being carried on BTN. A home matchup in the next game will also be on BTN when Oregon comes to East Lansing. The Thursday, Jan. 30 matchup will tip off at 6 pm ET and will be carried on BTN.

Rolling into February, a rematch with the Wolverines awaits in East Lansing and fans can tune into FSI for that Sunday, Feb. 9 meeting. Start time is set for 2 pm ET.

Later in the month, MSU heads west to take on UCLA on Sunday, Feb. 16. Start time is set for 9 pm ET on BTN. Staying out in Los Angeles, the Spartans take on USC several days later on Wednesday, Feb. 19. That game against the Trojans will start at 9:30 pm ET and be streamed on Peacock.

One matchup later will be the final game currently scheduled for broadcast. A showdown against Indiana looms for that one. Start time against the Hoosiers is set for 2 pm ET on Sunday, Feb. 23 with the game set to air on BTN.

The full start time and tv schedule is available below.