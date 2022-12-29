Michigan State women's basketball returned to Big Ten league play Thursday afternoon with a statement win on the season. Undefeated and No. 4-ranked Indiana came to the Breslin Center and left with a 12-1 record, falling 83-78 to the Spartans. The victory marks just the 11th time in program history the Spartan women have knocked off a top-five opponent. MSU moves to 9-5 on the season with the victory and 1-2 in Big Ten play, moving up to No. 10 in the standings. IU drops to 2-1 in league play and is tied for fourth with Nebraska following the loss.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZG68J2Rt/CdkajwnZG58J2Ru/CdkajwnZG18J2RuiDwnZG+8J2R sPCdkbUg8J+SqjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX1dC YXNrZXRiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJh bGw8L2E+IGRlZmVhdHMgTm8uIDQgSW5kaWFuYSA4My03OCA8YnI+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9OQ0FBV0JCP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkNBQVdCQjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FwYTNONVJvblgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9hcGEzTjVSb25YPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5DQUEgTWFyY2ggTWFkbmVz cyAoQE1hcmNoTWFkbmVzc1dCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NYXJjaE1hZG5lc3NXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDg1ODYzNDM4ODE1Mjcy OTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Four players finished in double figures for Michigan State, once again led by Kamaria McDaniel’s 24 points. Matilda Elh and Taiyier Parks both finished with 18 points, while DeeDee Hagemann added 15. Strong shooting was a big part of the Spartans' win as the team shot 4-for-9 from 3-point range and 55.6% overall from the field. Parks led MSU in rebounds (eight) and Hagemann led with helpers (eight assists) and steals (five). Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes led all scorers with 32 points.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdWxpYSBzd2F0IOKeoe+4jyBLTWFjIGJ1Y2tldCE8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zY2ZCOHgxSVNIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2Nm Qjh4MUlTSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYj Mzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYw ODU1OTUzODU1MDIzOTIzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAyOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

While Indiana refused to go away, mounting a late comeback, the first quarter was the only point when the Hoosiers would hold a lead. The opening period saw the score tied or the lead change 12 times. Michigan State seized it back on a fast break jumper by Hagemann with 3:30 to go and IU never managed to recover a lead again. Turnovers were a big part of that struggle as the Hoosiers committed 21 total on the game. In the first quarter alone, Michigan State converted nine points off of six turnovers. The second quarter saw the Spartans lead throughout despite being outscored by the Hoosiers in the period. MSU jumped out to its then largest lead of the game on a second chance shot by Ekh to make it 23-15 just one minute into the second stanza. Indiana clawed back and cut Michigan State's lead to just two three times, including a buzzer beating layup by Holmes to head into the locker room trailing 35-33.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TcGFydGFucyBORVZFUiBzdG9w8J+SqiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vOHVieUtiYUN1cCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzh1YnlLYmFDdXA8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFz a2V0YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDg1NjM5Nzg0 OTM2MjQzMjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjksIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hoosiers continued the momentum to open the second half, tying the game for the final time quickly on another Holmes layup not even 30 seconds into the third quarter. Michigan State recovered and held Indiana without a field goal again until the 5:22 mark while building its lead back up to seven prior to the IU basket. The Spartans would hold the largest lead of the game by either team thanks to a pair of free throws by Hagemann with 3:53 remaining, pushing the margin to 11 with a 50-39 advantage. The Hoosiers fought back once again, and managed to cut the deficit to just six points, trailing 57-51 at the end of the third quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5GAIDTvuI/ig6MgUE9JTlQgUExBWSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JhbGxpbl9kZWVkZWUzNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AYmFsbGluX2RlZWRlZTM1PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9ReHNrODJDY29OIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUXhzazgyQ2NvTjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNr ZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XQmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwODU3NTc1Mzk4 MTE2MTQ3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK