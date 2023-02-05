On Sunday, Michigan State women's basketball lost to Michigan in East Lansing. As 9,220 fans looked on, the Spartans started off the game strong. After MSU took a commanding lead in the first quarter, Michigan began slowly crawling back. The game ultimately ended with a final score of Michigan 77, Michigan State 67. Following the game, Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico and her standout leader of the game, Leigha Brown, spoke to the media. Both Barnes Arico and Brown stated how difficult they knew this game was going to be, despite MSU's current record. "Leigha (Brown) says her heart is still racing at the intensity at which they started the game," Barnes Arico began. "They came out just on fire, intense and playing hard ... It took us a minute (to get going)." Brown and Barnes Arico closed their portion of the postgame press conference by stating how great the atmosphere was inside the Breslin Center. "The ability to play in the Big Ten night in and night out (and) have that kind of energy for a women's basketball game is really special," Barnes Arico said.

Matilda Ekh - MSU vs UM (Credit Marvin Hall, Spartans Illustrated) (Marvin Hall, Spartans Illustrated)

With Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant currently away from the team due to health issues, interim head coach Dean Lockwood continued to lead the Spartans on Sunday, and took questions after the game. "I thought our first quarter was exactly the way we wanted to play that game ... We wanted to pressure, we wanted to move the ball, we moved their defense, we got great looks, we were finishing," Lockwood commented. "Then I thought our third and fourth quarters, we really deteriorated and deviated too much from how we wanted to play." Lockwood really emphasized the fact that Michigan State missed more shots than Michigan took. MSU ended the game with 53 missed shots (24-for-77, 31.1%), while UM only had 49 total shots (making 23 and shooting 46.9% overall). "Defense and rebounding can keep you in games," Lockwood summarized. "But you have to score to win games." An overarching theme in all of Lockwood's answers was consistency. He touched on previous games in MSU's recent history where inconsistent play lost the Spartans the game in the end, and Sunday was no different. He pointed to consistency on defense or offense, consistency in individual players, and consistency in execution of overall game plans.

Moira Joiner - MSU vs UM (Credit Marvin Hall, Spartans Illustrated) (Marvin Hall, Spartans Illustrated)