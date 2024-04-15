The Michigan State football program hosted a large contingent of recruits for its second scrimmage of the spring in the new era of leadership in East Lansing under head coach Jonathan Smith.

The prospects had the opportunity to watch the Spartans compete and see how Michigan State's coaches lead their players through practice drills and live scrimmage reps.

This time, the recruits were able to take in the sights and the sounds of the scrimmage at Spartan Stadium, where the potential future Michigan State stars were able to experience a unique opportunity and get the feel for the big-ticket Power Four environment.

Prospects were able to see how the program operates and envision what it could be like to wear the Green and White and suit up for the Spartans in the future at MSU's 75,000-seat Big Ten cathedral.

After finishing up with their visits, Spartans Illustrated caught up with several prospects who were in East Lansing to collect their exclusive reactions on their big Saturday visits to campus. The recruits provided intel on what they were able to see and do on the trip and gave their thoughts on what Smith is building at Michigan State as the Spartans prepare for the Spring Showcase on April 20 and begin to gear up for a highly-anticipated 2024 season in a new-look, 18-team super conference that promises to kick off a new era of excellence for the Big Ten.

Spartans Illustrated spoke with the dual-threat quarterback combo of Anthony Coellner — a 6-foot-2, 195-pound class of 2026 three-star of Carmel, Indiana — and Bryce Backus — an exciting, early, 6-foot-3, 185-pound in-state prospect of Caledonia, Michigan from the class of 2027. Backus' recruitment is just beginning to develop.

We also caught up with 2025 offensive lineman Cam Clark. Read below for our full conversations with those players: