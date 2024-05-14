The 7-foot, 240-pound Zapala is originally from Poland and spent three seasons with Utah State before transferring to Longwood for the 2023-2024 season.

In his three seasons with Utah State, he played in 45 games. Zapala averaged just 4.6 minutes per game and 1.2 points per game in his time with the Aggies. However, he did shoot 55.6% from the field. His free-throw percentage was 46.4%. Zapala also averaged 1.3 rebounds per game.

During his time with Utah State, the Aggies made two NCAA Tournaments in three seasons. However, Zapala did not play in any of their NCAA Tournament games.

Zapala entered the transfer portal and committed to Longwood ahead of the 2023-2024 season. He saw more playing time and had better numbers with the Lancers.

He played in 35 games and started 23 contests. Zapala averaged 16.7 minutes per game and shot the ball at a 62.9% clip. He also made two 3-pointers on three attempts. Zapala’s free-throw percentage also increased to 65.5% with Longwood. His rebounding numbers got better as well with the increased minutes. Zapala averaged 5.6 rebounds per game. In his 35 games played, he also tallied 29 blocks and seven steals.

Zapala helped lead Longwood to its second NCAA Tournament appearance in three years. The Lancers did lose to No. 1-seed Houston 86-46 in the first round, however. Zapala had six points and three rebounds in 18 minutes played against the Cougars.

Zapala was named to the Big South All-Tournament Team for his performance in those three games. In the quarterfinals against Winthrop, Zapala played 16 minutes and scored eight points to go along with two boards. In the semifinals against High Point, he scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds in 16 minutes played. Zapala solidified his solid play in the conference tournament with a 17-point, seven-rebound performance in the championship against UNC Asheville.

The Zaborze, Poland native is the second transfer that head coach Tom Izzo has added to Michigan State's roster this offseason, joining forward Frankie Fidler from Omaha.

Zapala will join Carson Cooper, Jaxon Kohler, Xavier Booker and Jesse McCulloch in Michigan State’s group of big men heading into the 2024-2025 season.