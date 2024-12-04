Michigan State signs three-star outside linebacker Leonard Ah You

Michigan State has signed its first prospect of the 2025 class, as the Spartans announced the addition of three-star outside linebacker Leonard Ah You on Wednesday. Ah You took an interesting path to Michigan State. He hails from Hawaii and played at Kahuku High & Intermediate School. He was originally part of the 2023 class, and signed with Oregon State — then under the leadership of current MSU head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and many other current Spartan assistant coaches — in December of 2022. However, sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Ah You never arrived in Corvallis. Instead, he went on a two-year mission. Ah You currently resides in Samoa. Since he did not enroll at Oregon State, Ah You will have all four years of eligibility remaining and is considered part of Michigan State's 2025 signing class.

