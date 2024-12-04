Michigan State signs three-star outside linebacker Leonard Ah You

Michigan State has signed its first prospect of the 2025 class, as the Spartans announced the addition of three-star outside linebacker Leonard Ah You on Wednesday.
Ah You took an interesting path to Michigan State. He hails from Hawaii and played at Kahuku High & Intermediate School. He was originally part of the 2023 class, and signed with Oregon State — then under the leadership of current MSU head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and many other current Spartan assistant coaches — in December of 2022.
However, sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Ah You never arrived in Corvallis. Instead, he went on a two-year mission. Ah You currently resides in Samoa.
Since he did not enroll at Oregon State, Ah You will have all four years of eligibility remaining and is considered part of Michigan State's 2025 signing class.
He will be on scholarship for the Spartans, and plans to arrive in East Lansing in May.
While Ah You has not yet taken a visit to Michigan State's campus, he is very comfortable with the MSU coaching staff due to their previously established relationships with him.
Upon his signing with the Beavers in December of 2022, Oregon State listed Ah You at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. According to sources, Ah You will play as a linebacker to start for the Spartans, but could also play other positions, such as rush end, depending on his body type once he arrives on campus and his development throughout his career.
Ah You was not publicly committed to the Spartans, so his signature to Michigan State comes as a surprise to many. While the news was kept a secret until it went public this week, sources told Spartans Illustrated about Ah You last week. Subscribe today to stay informed on the Spartans Illustarted Message Board.
During his initial recruitment, Ah You had additional offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Fresno State, Hawaii, Utah and UNLV.
Ah You will be the third Spartan from Hawaii who is expected to be on Michigan State's 2025 roster. He will join offensive tackle Rustin Young and defensive end Kekai Burnett, who both were previously committed to Oregon State as well and signed as part of MSU's 2024 class.
With the addition of Ah You, Michigan State's 2025 class now includes 17 total prospects and ranks 58th nationally.
Michigan State's 2025 group now includes three linebackers: Ah You, three-star Charles "DJ White" and three-star DiMari Malone. Both White and Malone are expected to sign on Wednesday.
He will play under Smith, Suiaunoa (who was Ah You's primary recruiter at Oregon State), defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt and the rest of the Michigan State staff.