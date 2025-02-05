Michigan State gains four additional 2025 recruits on National Signing Day

The Michigan State Spartans have announced the signings of a pair of 2025 commitments as well as officially announcing the addition of a pair of walk-ons.

Williams, a three-star prospect out of Orchard Lake Saint Mary's in Orchard Lake, Michigan was MSU's lone commitment to not sign with the program in December. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete originally committed to the Spartans in mid-July, primarily over Harvard, Kansas, Pittsburgh, and Rice.

“Something that speaks to me about the coaches is their production,” Williams told Spartans Illustrated in June after taking an official visit to East Lansing. “Coach Hawkins has out a lot of guys in the NFL and he’s been able to develop a lot of guys, so that’s really big. Coach KB (Bhonapha) is a great guy, love him. He’s been able to develop some guys and put them in a great position to be successful. Coach Smith, I like what he has going on, especially being able to flip Oregon State from a bad record to a good record in such short time. I like what he’s doing over there.”

Two-star offensive guard Antonio Johnson is the most recent commitment for the Spartans, committing to the program late last month. He also held offers from Penn State, Illinois, Maryland, Purdue, and West Virginia.

Joining Williams and Johnson are walk-on running back Darrin Jones Jr and walk-on wide receiver Nick Hardy.

Jones chose to walk on with the Spartans over an FCS offer from Valparaiso as well as numerous Division II offers. As a senior in 2024, the Orchard Lake Saint Mary's product had nearly 1,300 yards and 15 total touchdowns.

Hardy, a standout at Wylie E. Groves High School in Beverly Hills, Michigan, committed to the program in December. He held offers from Army and Mercyhurst before coming to his decision. As a senior, Hardy had 18 receptions for 416 yards and four touchdowns.