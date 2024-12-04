Michigan State signs CB Aydan West as other schools fought to flip him

Advertisement

He was in Blacksburg for an official visit with Virginia Tech during the weekend of Nov. 9. Following that trip, there was some smoke that the Hokies were in a good position to flip West. However, he told Rivals at the time that he was still committed to Michigan State and that nothing had changed in his recruitment. Sources told Rivals.com that the West family reaffirmed their commitment to the Spartans after the trip to Virginia Tech. During the weekend of Nov. 23, West was in Columbus for an official visit, which is when he received a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes. West was able to watch Ohio State defeat the previously unbeaten Indiana Hoosiers while he was on campus. West picked up an offer from UCLA on Nov. 27 and later told Rivals he was considering the Bruins. The news of Martin going to Los Angeles added extra intrigue, but ultimately, nothing developed there. On Nov. 30, West returned to Michigan State to watch the Spartans' senior day and regular-season finale loss against Rutgers. "Michigan State exceeded my expectation," West recently told Rivals about his most recent visit to MSU. "I didn’t expect the fans to really come out because of the weather and it was a holiday weekend, but I was surprised at the number of people that were there. I was able to get a look at the facilities again and just spend some one-on-one time with the coaches." A belief in Smith's vision to turn the Michigan State program around is one of the reasons why West chose to stick with the Spartans. "What stands out (about MSU) is Coach Jonathan Smith’s leadership and how he responds with the players," West said. After a whirlwind recruitment, West will remain with Michigan State.