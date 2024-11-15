Michigan State shooting woes might be a good sign after loss to Kansas

Michigan State should have been blown out by No. 1 Kansas last Tuesday. A team that shoots 24 three-pointers and makes just three of them shouldn't come close when the opponent is the top team in the country.

Despite that, the Spartans were in this game for 35+ minutes. Moral victories don't exist in Division I NCAA basketball, but the Spartan performance Tuesday night shows there's reason to be more optimistic about MSU’s season.

“I thought we played awfully well in a lot of ways and if just two of those 11 went in, who knows?” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo Thursday, referring to 11 straight made threes he saw in that day's practice.

MSU has shot just 20% from beyond the arc through its first three games. According to the NCAA, that mark is the worst among power-conference teams. Prior to Kansas, it blew out Monmouth and Niagara but also shot poorly in those games.

“It’s good to think about the fact that we didn’t shoot well, but we were still in the game,” said MSU center Jaxon Kohler. “On one hand, it’s really awesome to think about that we ran it, but on the other hand, we had an opportunity to beat the number one team (in the polls) and we couldn’t make shots - and it’s unfortunate.”

"(It) 100% (gives me optimism),” said guard Jase Richardson. “That game, we didn’t shoot our best. We shoot a lot better in practice and a lot of times we shoot a lot better than what we’ve shown. So definitely it is a great thing for us. We can build on that, we can learn from it and then stack up and win games.”

This isn’t a 20% perimeter shooting team. Izzo’s 30th squad isn’t going to go out there and shoot 55% every night, but there is no reason to think the trend of the three ball being a liability for the Spartans will continue.