It likely goes without saying, but the 2023 Michigan State football season was a difficult one. Players and coaches attempted to soldier on following the events that resulted in the suspension and eventual firing of head coach Mel Tucker just two weeks into the campaign. But the Spartans managed just two wins in 10 games following Tucker’s suspension, and finished the year with a disappointing 4-8 record, missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season.

For players such as junior safety Jaden Mangham, his career as a Spartan has not gone according to plan. When Mangham first stepped foot on campus in January of 2021, Michigan State was fresh off a New Year's Six bowl win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

Some felt that the Spartans had the potential to cycle up in 2022 or 2023 and compete for a Big Ten title. Instead, players in Mangham’s class have yet to taste the postseason.

In the fall of 2023, the program seemed to hit rock bottom with the aforementioned final record of 4-8. When Mangham had a chance to talk to members of the media this week, he admitted that the events of the past few years have taken a mental and emotional toll on he and his teammates.

“A lot of people were just drained,” Mangham recounted about last fall. “A lot of people were just walking in here, and they didn't really want to do anything. They were tired.”

For Mangham and the other leaders on the team, those difficult times last year may provide just the spark of motivation needed to turn the Spartan program around in 2024.

“What happened last year, it was definitely tough,” he said. “But at the same time, we can't let that define who we are. So, coming into this year, we just have to be better … what we did last year just wasn't what we are, really.”

Difficult times are never fun to go through. But the crucible of adversity has a tendency to bring people closer. Mangham also believe that his squad can use the experience from last year, even though a lot of it was negative, to grow as a team in 2024.

“I'm just thankful for all the guys that were able to stick through and stay strong and just finish out the (2023) season,” Mangham said. “That shows character. That showed grit that you were able to go through all of that and still be able to come out every day and come in practice and play.”