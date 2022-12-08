Head coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State men's basketball team returned to East Lansing after a 67-58 win at Penn State. The Spartans snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory over the Nittany Lions.

Junior guard A.J. Hoggard was the team's leading scorer on Wednesday. He posted 23 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists. Hoggard had a steal and a block to go along with his career-high 23-point offensive performance.

“He’s really good defensively,” Izzo said about Hoggard. “He showed some of that last night.”

Hoggard has been inconsistent over the course of the season. He only scored four points and turned the ball over five times against Kentucky in the Champions Classic back in November. Hoggard also had five turnovers in MSU's final game of the Phil Knight Invitational against Portland. Consistency is something that Izzo will be looking for out of Hoggard.

“(Hoggard's) really good on the break, but he’s got to be consistent,” Izzo said. “If he gets consistent, he’ll go from good to great.”

Sophomore guard Jaden Akins is still two weeks out from being at 100% health, Izzo said. Akins posted seven points and six rebounds in 22 minutes against Penn State.

“He made big progress last night from the game before,” Izzo said about Akins.