Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 11, 2024
MSU in consideration for 2026 four-star RB Jonathan Hatton Jr. after offer
Seth Berry  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement