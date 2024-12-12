Locked On Spartans: MSU football gets decent shake for 2025 schedule

Michigan State football got dealt its 2025 schedule with some ups and downs. From the long wait for a home conference game to the bye week between its only back-to-back road games, we look at what to like and dislike about the Spartans' schedule.

Plus, we are joined by Zach Surdenik of the Spartan Media Network to talk Michigan State men's basketball. From the surprises of shot selection to rebounding, to the individual players like Jaxon Kohler, Jase Richardson and Coen Carr shining, we keep the high vibes rolling with MSU basketball.