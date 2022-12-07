Hoggard made decisive plays to regain the lead for MSU multiple times in a second half that featured nine lead changes. He stepped into a 3-pointer to put the Spartans in front 43-42 early out of the break and converted on multiple pull up jumpers to keep pace with Penn State down the stretch.

Resuming starting duties after coming off the bench in MSU’s Big Ten opening loss to Nrothwestern , guard A.J. Hoggard scored a career high 23 points in front of friends and family to lead all scorers.

Michigan State (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) pulled away down the stretch against Penn State (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) in a 67-58 victory Wednesday night in State College to fend off the Nittany Lions’ attempt to win two-straight over MSU for the first time.

Penn State made 7-of-18 shots from deep during a first half in which MSU clawed back to even it up at 35 by halftime. The Spartans’ halftime adjustments paid dividends. Penn State’s Seth Lundy, who led PSU with 16 points, made his first 3-pointer out of the break to regain the advantage 38-35, but Nittany Lions wouldn’t hit another, finishing the contest 8-for-26 from beyond the arc.

After a back-and-forth stretch in the first 10 minutes out of the break, Hoggard pulled up at the free-throw line with confidence to hit a jumper that put MSU 51-50, a lead they finally wouldn’t relinquish.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo wanted to light a fire under Hoggard, and the point guard responded. Following a loss to Northwestern and a first half in State College where MSU seemingly couldn’t hit that one shot to get over the hump, Hoggard represented the answer, scoring on drives, pull ups and 3-pointer. The Pennsylvania native even flashed a bit of Cassius Winston’s vintage fend-off-the-defender into a floater.

He came down with a rebound and drew a foul, headed to the line to put MSU up 62-56 with just over two minutes to play before sealing the game emphatically with a block on Carmen Wynter with under a minute left.

Prior to the contest, Izzo expressed MSU’s plan to go inside to center Mady Sissoko to exploit mismatches, but freshman forward Jaxon Kohler was the bright spot in the front-court for MSU after Sissoko picked up two quick fouls.

After missing his first attempt from the field, Kohler flashed some of what earned his high recruiting profile, blocking PSU’s Caleb Dorsey and a face-up jumper on the other end. A few possessions later, he went vertical with Kebba Njie, avoiding a foul and finished turnaround hook on the offensive end. The Utah native finished with six points.

Guard Tyson Walker hit timely shots, too, going 2-of-4 from 3-point distance, including one to put MSU in front 56-52 that initiated the Spartans’ beginning to pull away midway through the second half.

Forward Joey Hauser didn’t convert from the outside, but still finished with 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.