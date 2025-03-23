Even for players with limited minutes, the tournament is a dream come true

With 1:48 left in their matchup against the Bryant University Bulldogs, head coach Tom Izzo gave the go ahead for a few familiar faces to step out on the court and have their "one shining moment."

Gehrig Normand, Nick Sanders, and Xavier Booker all took the court to finish out Michigan State's first round matchup in the big dance.

When asked about how the experience has been in Cleveland, all three gave smiling reviews about their time here.

Junior guard Nick Sanders, stepped out on the court against the Bulldogs with a purpose. Driving to the basket to net two points, the scout team member had the crowd inside Rocket Arena in the palm of his hand on Friday night.

"Yesterday was fun," shared Sanders. "I mean, winning is fun. And being out on the court, it was cool. It's fun to play in March Madness."