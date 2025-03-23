Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 23, 2025
Even for players with limited minutes, the tournament is a dream come true
circle avatar
Sydney Padgett  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer and Podcast Host
Twitter
@sydneypadgetti

With 1:48 left in their matchup against the Bryant University Bulldogs, head coach Tom Izzo gave the go ahead for a few familiar faces to step out on the court and have their "one shining moment."

Gehrig Normand, Nick Sanders, and Xavier Booker all took the court to finish out Michigan State's first round matchup in the big dance.

When asked about how the experience has been in Cleveland, all three gave smiling reviews about their time here.

Junior guard Nick Sanders, stepped out on the court against the Bulldogs with a purpose. Driving to the basket to net two points, the scout team member had the crowd inside Rocket Arena in the palm of his hand on Friday night.

"Yesterday was fun," shared Sanders. "I mean, winning is fun. And being out on the court, it was cool. It's fun to play in March Madness."

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement