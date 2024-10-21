Michigan State's offense breaks out in 32-point outing against Iowa

Teams don’t often score 32 points on Iowa. Teams with a 19-year-old quarterback and an 18-year-old lead wide receiver especially don’t do that. Michigan State did just that in its 32-20 homecoming win over the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

The 32 points allowed were the second-most Iowa has given up in the 2024 season, behind only Ohio State's 35 points on Oct. 5 (also a loss by the Hawkeyes).

Here’s the thing: MSU could have scored even more.

“I still think we’re a lot better than what we showed today,” Spartan sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles said following the game. “We did great getting to the red zone, but we gotta finish now. I mean, (Jonathan) Kim can make his kicks, but we want to get it in the end zone.”

Michigan State redshirt senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. knows the Spartans still have more to offer as well.

“I definitely think we’ve got a high ceiling,” Foster said. “We still haven’t hit our full potential, in my opinion. Just being able to tighten up on certain plays, certain reads that we've got to make and stuff like that, I feel like we still have a lot of growth to go.”

Michigan State ended the game with 468 yards of total offense, the most Iowa has allowed in a game since 2019 against Wisconsin (473 yards). The Spartans did not punt, which is the first time Iowa has allowed that to happen since 2013 against Ohio State. It is also the most points for MSU against a power conference opponent in a regulation contest since the Spartans scored 40 points against Maryland in November of 2021.

“I think this is one of the best games we’ve had as a unit,” freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh said.

That is despite the fact that the Spartans only reached the end zone twice. The aforementioned Kim ended up becoming the first MSU kicker with six made field goals in one game, with four of his made kicks against Iowa on Saturday being from more than 40 yards out, and one being as far as 55 yards.

“I’m just happy I’m able to go out and just help this team win,” Kim said. “It’s an honor to be able to set that record. It’s funny, because me and (defensive back) Caleb Coley were in the locker room singing ‘The Lord Will Provide’ before we ran out, and he really did. Being able to get that many kicks is a blessing.”