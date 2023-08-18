It can’t be overstated enough how important an offensive line is in football. That was evidenced last year as Michigan State suffered injuries galore and struggled to get the ground game going. The Spartans averaged 113 rushing yards per game (No. 111 in FBS) last season. The run game starts with the offensive line, and the leader of Michigan State’s line is redshirt senior center Nick Samac. He has been forced to sit out the past few practices due to an upper body injury he sustained before fall camp. Samac spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday and addressed his injury. “Yeah, absolutely,” Samac said when asked if it was difficult to sit out of practice. “Especially (in) the fifth year, you don’t want to do that. (I’m) feeling better, right on track. Coach Novak has me doing things. Coach Novak has me on the right track. Conditioning, working on my o-line stuff so I’m right on track to where I want to be.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNrIFNhbWFjIGNvbmZpcm1lZCB3aXRoIHRoZSBtZWRpYSB0b2Rh eSB0aGF0IGhlIHN1ZmZlcmVkIGFuIHVwcGVyIGJvZHkgaW5qdXJ5IGJlZm9y ZSBmYWxsIGNhbXAuIDxicj48YnI+U2FtYWMgc2FpZCB0aGF0IGhlIGlzIG9u IHRyYWNrIHRvIHBsYXkgaW4gV2VlayAxIGFnYWluc3QgQ2VudHJhbCBNaWNo aWdhbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2czbzBLUVlhYlgiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nM28wS1FZYWJYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNwYXJ0YW5z IElsbHVzdHJhdGVkIChAU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTE4NTI4 NTk3NzQ1NjY0Mzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE2LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

While it’s never ideal for the leader -- and one of the most experienced players in the unit -- to not be active in practice, Samac has been through fall camp many times before. “I’m definitely just trying to get my body back where it needs to be,” Samac said. “Be in the best condition possible. Ready basically to go to war this year.” As far as the entire offensive line goes, Samac always stresses the “little details,” and he believes the unit is improving its cohesiveness. “I think we’re getting more cohesive as an O-line,” Samac said. “We have a bunch of rotations right now, so everyone is getting used to playing next to each other in different lineups. I think we’re doing good. Obviously a lot of things to fix and clean up, but that’s what fall camp is for. Practice makes perfect.” In addition to the cohesiveness, there is a sense of healthy competition for the starting spots on the offensive line. Redshirt senior Spencer Brown is being pushed by Ethan Boyd for the starting right tackle spot. “It’s definitely a lot of competition,” Brown said. “Brandon (Baldwin) on my left side, he pushes me. Keyshawn (Blackstock), Ethan Boyd, Stanton Ramil, (those) guys push me a lot. We try to critique each other on our techniques… It’s just all about sharpening iron and helping guys.” A focus this season has been depth. Michigan State’s offensive line struggled with depth last season due to injuries. Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has been giving other linemen reps at center, including Geno VanDeMark and J.D. Duplain. That provides Kapilovic with options and versatility when deciding the starting lineup.

“The difference between this year and last year is I feel like we got a lot more depth, a lot more dudes in the room and a lot more dudes who can play multiple positions as well,” Brown said about the depth on the offensive line. The run game is a part of the offense that the offensive line takes pride in. If the run game is successful, Samac and the offensive line take it as a “badge of honor.” “We take a lot of dignity in that run game because it starts with us,” Samac said. “The whole team starts with us making that impact early on in the game.” Brown is confident in the Spartans’ ability to run the ball this season. “It’s the Big Ten,” Brown said. “It’s big boy ball. We’re going to dominate the run this year and I’m excited for that. We got a lot of versatile backs. So really that size up front for us is very good and it's going to help us in the long run.” The defensive line is another position group that Brown speaks highly of. “I love our defense,” Brown said. “I love our front seven.” Brown and the offensive line go up against the Michigan State front seven in practice and in scrimmages. Brown highlighted names like Simeon Barrow, Derrick Harmon, Jalen Sami, Maverick Hansen, Khris Bogle, Zion Young and Brandon Wright as some guys to watch this season. “If we can block them dudes out there, we can block anybody on Saturday, maybe even Sundays,” Brown said. “It’s definitely good on good every time.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TcGVuY2VyIEJyb3duIGhhZCBoaWdoIHByYWlzZSBmb3IgTWljaGln YW4gU3RhdGXigJlzIGRlZmVuc2l2ZSBmcm9udC48YnI+PGJyPuKAnEkgbG92 ZSBvdXIgZGVmZW5zZS4gSSBsb3ZlIG91ciBmcm9udCBzZXZlbi7igJ08YnI+ PGJyPkhlIGFsc28gc2FpZCB0aGF0IHRoZXJlIGlzIE5GTC1sZXZlbCB0YWxl bnQgdXAgZnJvbnQuPGJyPjxicj7igJxJZiB3ZSBjYW4gYmxvY2sgdGhlbSBv dXQgdGhlcmUgKGF0IHByYWN0aWNlKSwgd2UgY2FuIGJsb2NrIGFueWJvZHkg b24gU2F0dXJkYXlzLCBtYXliZSBldmVuIFN1bmRheXMu4oCdIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HUGx2YkVseXZpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR1Bs dmJFbHl2aTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAo QFNwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkxODk5NjE0MDgzODUwNDEyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK