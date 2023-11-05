Michigan State ended a six-game losing streak by defeating Nebraska by a final score of 20-17 on Saturday.

Two second-year players who stepped up and played large roles in the victory were sophomore safety Jaden Mangham and sophomore wide receiver Tyrell Henry.

Mangham was tied for the team lead in tackles on Saturday with seven, including a tackle for loss, and recorded an interception and a pass break-up. He also had another interception called back in the second quarter due to a penalty called on fellow sophomore defensive back Dillon Tatum. Mangham leads the Spartans in interceptions this season with four.

Henry, who played a heavier role in the passing game with redshirt senior Tre Mosley out with an injury, made his first career start. He recorded four receptions for 54 receiving yards against the Cornhuskers. The four catches tied for the team lead with senior Montorie Foster Jr.

Both players were excited to get back on the winning track.

"We finally finished," Mangham said after defeating Nebraska on Saturday. "We've been in a lot of positions to win and do this and do that, but we just could never finish. Our main emphasis for the rest of the year, for this month, for everything in life, is just finish. Today, we finally went out there and we finished."

It's no secret that the Spartans have been through tough times this season, both on and off the field. But the team has stuck together, has not folded and finally earned a win after a six-game skid.

"Everybody that wants to be here is still here," Mangham said. "We come in, all of our guys, we're happy, we're gonna fight regardless, we would never quit. (I) never wake up, no day where I don't just wanna come in here and work or none of that. All of my guys wanna work, that's what we came in to do. We're just keep doing that for the rest of the season."

Henry discussed his expanded role this week and what he did to prepare for it.

"Just doing everything the right way," Henry said. "I think that's been like my biggest growth point is trying to do everything the right way. And then on the field, just playing, doing what I can do, having mistakes, mess ups, but just keeping your head up, not listening to the outside, knowing what's going on inside and just playing my game."

With Mosley out, Henry was aware that he would be more involved in the passing game, and he was ready for the moment.

"So, we knew Tre (Mosley) was a little banged up, so going in, we knew that I was going to be in there playing, so I was able to get my first start," Henry said. "Hopefully Tre heals up, comes back, we need him. He's a key part of the offense, but I knew that it was just another guy needing to step up, so that's what I tried to do. In my personal opinion, I hope everybody knows that I'm coming to work hard, stuff like that. So, it was just me playing football, really. That's all it was. Me, just coming out there, stepping up, doing what I've got to do. It wasn't nothing new, wasn't nothing crazy, just playing football. "