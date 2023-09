One of Michigan State's early targets in the 2026 recruiting class is in-state offensive lineman Gregory Patrick, who was in attendance for the Spartans' 31-7 victory over Central Michigan on Friday night. The Portage Northern product then celebrated his 15th birthday one day later.

While he has just begun his sophomore season, Patrick has been on the radar for Michigan State assistant head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic for a long time. After building the relationship with Kapilovic and assistant offensive line coach Jacob Lail, Patrick earned a scholarship offer from Spartans in late June, a little over a week after participating in MSU's prospect camp.

After his most recent visit, Patrick broke down the game-day experience and discussed his growing connection with Michigan State.