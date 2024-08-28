With just over a month until the season gets underway, Michigan State hockey has released its full schedule for the 2024-2025 campaign.

The Spartans will open with a two-game series at Lake Superior State on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. Last season, Michigan State swept the Lakers at home by the scores of 5-2 and 4-2.

The first series of the season inside Munn Ice Arena will be against Boston College. The Eagles made it all the way to the national championship game back in April before losing to Denver. The highly anticipated series against Boston College will be on Oct.11 and Oct. 12.

After the Boston College series, Michigan State will host the University of Windsor for an exhibition on Oct. 18. The Spartans have another exhibition game against the U.S. National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan on Nov. 21.

Michigan State will have other non-conference series at Canisius (Oct. 25 and Oct. 26) and versus Lindenwood (Nov. 29 and Dec. 1).

The first two Big Ten series will be in East Lansing. The Spartans will host Ohio State on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 and Notre Dame on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16. Michigan State jumps back into Big Ten play in December with games at Wisconsin (Dec. 6 and Dec. 7) and at Minnesota (Dec. 13 and Dec. 14).

After Christmas, Michigan State will play in the annual Great Lakes Invitational (GLI) in Grand Rapids. The Spartans will play Northern Michigan on Dec. 29 and either Michigan Tech or Western Michigan on Dec. 30.

Following the GLI, Michigan State will host Wisconsin on Jan. 2. The second game of that series will be played at Wrigley Field on Jan. 4 in Chicago as it is part of “The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series.”

After the outdoor game, Michigan State will travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State (Jan. 10 and Jan. 11). Then, the Spartans have a home-and-home series against Michigan on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.

To round out the month of January, Michigan State will host Minnesota (Jan. 24 and Jan. 25) and travel to Ohio State (Jan. 30 and Jan. 31).

Michigan State will welcome Michigan to what will likely be an electric Munn Ice Arena on Feb. 7. The “Dual in the D” in Detroit for this season, also versus the Wolverines, will be on Feb. 8.

The Spartans will wrap up the regular season versus Penn State (Feb. 21 and Fe. 22) and at Notre Dame (Feb. 28 and March 1).

Following the regular season, the Big Ten tournament will get underway with the quarterfinals on March 8 through March 10. The Big Ten tournament semifinals and final will be the following two weekends.